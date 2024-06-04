Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Tuesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 6 with game one starting at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.
Tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 Charlotte Knights home game (except July 4th), based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.
