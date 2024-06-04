Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - Yet another multi-homer performance from Scott Kingery powered the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-32) past the Buffalo Bisons (30-28) by a final of 5-3 in their series opener on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Nathan Lukes started the scoring as he socked a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the first inning for Buffalo.
The 'Pigs got on the board and took the lead in the fourth. Aramis Garcia crushed his third homer of the year, a solo shot, to tie the game at 1-1. Simon Muzziotti then singled and stole second, eventually scoring on a Nick Podkul RBI single to make it 2-1 Lehigh Valley.
Another solo homer for Buffalo, this one from Steward Berroa, his fifth of the campaign, tied the game in the fifth.
Kingery hit his first of two longballs in the sixth, a two-run shot that restored the IronPigs advantage, now at 4-2.
Addison Barger ambushed the first pitch of the eighth for another solo homer for Buffalo, his eighth of the year, to pull the Bisons to within one run.
Kingery restored the two-run lead for the IronPigs with his second homer of the game leading off the bottom of the eighth, his team-leading 13th of the season.
Max Lazar (S, 3) fired a perfect ninth to lock down the win for the IronPigs, striking out two.
Tyler Gilbert (1-0) earned his first win of the season for the 'Pigs, working 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and striking out one.
Mike Mayers (1-3) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings on one hit and two walks, striking out three.
The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, June 5 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Michael Mercado (0-1, 0.85) slated to go for the IronPigs while Buffalo has not yet announced a starter.
