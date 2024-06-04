June 4 Game Suspended
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been suspended due to inclement weather.
The two teams will complete the suspended game on Wednesday, June 5, at 12:08 p.m. with a full count on Dillon Dingler. There will be one out with the I-Cubs leading, 6-2, in the top of fifth inning.
After the completion of the suspended game, there will be approximately 30 minutes before the start of tomorrow's regularly scheduled game, which will be seven innings.
Tickets for tonight's game will be good for exchange through the ticket office for any game except July 4th. Tickets ordered online or over the phone can be exchanged by calling the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Tickets ordered in-person, must be exchanged at the ticket office.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Runs Away with an 11-4 Win at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 4 Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Durham's Late Outburst Leads to 10-3 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook: Homecoming to Call-Up - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- PNC Field to Benefit from Substantial Renovation Project - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.