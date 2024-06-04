June 4 Game Suspended

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The two teams will complete the suspended game on Wednesday, June 5, at 12:08 p.m. with a full count on Dillon Dingler. There will be one out with the I-Cubs leading, 6-2, in the top of fifth inning.

After the completion of the suspended game, there will be approximately 30 minutes before the start of tomorrow's regularly scheduled game, which will be seven innings.

Tickets for tonight's game will be good for exchange through the ticket office for any game except July 4th. Tickets ordered online or over the phone can be exchanged by calling the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Tickets ordered in-person, must be exchanged at the ticket office.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.