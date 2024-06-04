MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons will play as The Malm ö Oat Milkers on Tuesday, June 11 as part of MiLB's 121 st team brought to the league by Oatly, an oatmilk company - yes, you read that right.
Buffalo, NY | June 4, 2024 - This June 11, The Malm ö Oat Milkers are coming to Buffalo, NY, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown Buffalo Bisons will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.
Questions such as "the Malm ö whats?" "how do I even pronounce that?" and/or " what is oatmilk?" as well as statements including "I don't get it, and I just want to watch some Bisons baseball" are appropriate and, frankly, not shocking. Luckily, the Oatly public relations department shared some answers with us, which admittedly could bring either more clarity or more confusion to this situation.
Announced during MLB Tonight's March 27 evening broadcast, the introduction of The Malm ö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malm ö, Sweden.
All of MiLB's already existing 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Buffalo Bisons on June 11- making the Oat Milkers more than just the 121 st team of MiLB, but also an occasion for our local players to wear non-generic, but also non-outlandish pink accented jerseys for nine entire innings. Fans are under no obligation to wear Oat Milkers' gear, but we're told Oatly - the corporate sponsors - would love that.
Bisons fans can expect an unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including a new first-pitch ritual, trivia, a chance to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day," and more.
While now primarily known for "assuming the identity of a MiLB team," Oatly also makes a delicious range of oat-based, non-dairy milk alternatives that offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact 1. This includes frozen dessert concessions available for purchase at Sahlen Field.
Gates for the Tuesday, June 11 Oat Milkers game open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com. For more information on The Malm ö Oat Milkers inaugural season and the team's full schedule, please visit milb.com/oatmilkers. To learn more about Oatly, visit oatly.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Runs Away with an 11-4 Win at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 4 Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Durham's Late Outburst Leads to 10-3 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook: Homecoming to Call-Up - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- PNC Field to Benefit from Substantial Renovation Project - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo
- Bisons Unable to Solve Syracuse on Sunday
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning