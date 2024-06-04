MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons will play as The Malm ö Oat Milkers on Tuesday, June 11 as part of MiLB's 121 st team brought to the league by Oatly, an oatmilk company - yes, you read that right.

Buffalo, NY | June 4, 2024 - This June 11, The Malm ö Oat Milkers are coming to Buffalo, NY, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown Buffalo Bisons will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Questions such as "the Malm ö whats?" "how do I even pronounce that?" and/or " what is oatmilk?" as well as statements including "I don't get it, and I just want to watch some Bisons baseball" are appropriate and, frankly, not shocking. Luckily, the Oatly public relations department shared some answers with us, which admittedly could bring either more clarity or more confusion to this situation.

Announced during MLB Tonight's March 27 evening broadcast, the introduction of The Malm ö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malm ö, Sweden.

All of MiLB's already existing 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Buffalo Bisons on June 11- making the Oat Milkers more than just the 121 st team of MiLB, but also an occasion for our local players to wear non-generic, but also non-outlandish pink accented jerseys for nine entire innings. Fans are under no obligation to wear Oat Milkers' gear, but we're told Oatly - the corporate sponsors - would love that.

Bisons fans can expect an unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including a new first-pitch ritual, trivia, a chance to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day," and more.

While now primarily known for "assuming the identity of a MiLB team," Oatly also makes a delicious range of oat-based, non-dairy milk alternatives that offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact 1. This includes frozen dessert concessions available for purchase at Sahlen Field.

Gates for the Tuesday, June 11 Oat Milkers game open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com. For more information on The Malm ö Oat Milkers inaugural season and the team's full schedule, please visit milb.com/oatmilkers. To learn more about Oatly, visit oatly.com.

