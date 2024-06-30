Cancel Homers, Kick Starts Big Inning in 8-3 Bisons Win
June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons closed out the six-game series against the Syracuse Mets with an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon from Sahlen Field.
The Bisons would be lead on offense by Phil Clarke and Gabriel Cancel in the win over the Mets. Clarke went 3-4 at the plate scoring a run himself and driving in three of the Bisons, while Cancel homered and started the decisive five-run eighth inning that helped the Herd snap a late 3-3 tie.
After three scoreless innings the Bisons would be the first on the board thanks to Clarke. The RBI single scored Steward Berroa and gave Clarke his third RBI in a Bisons uniform.
Cancel extended the lead to three with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Will Robertson would score in Cancel's second home run in as many days. His first of which came Saturday night, his three-run homer in the loss to Syracuse helped give life to a struggling Buffalo offense.
Syracuse responded with a two-run homer of their own courtesy of Pablo Reyes. Reyes sixth home run of the season also scored Austin Allen to bring the Mets within one in the top of the fifth.
Despite having the lead Buffalo would be unable to pull away this was largely due to starting pitcher Blade Tidwell. Tidwell and Aaron Sanchez would both perform well in the duel between the two arms. Tidwell would pitch 4.2 innings, give up two hits, three runs and five walks while throwing seven strikeouts.
Buffalo would get great length from Sanchez who would pitch seven innings Sunday afternoon. Sanchez would only give up one hit, two runs, and throw three strikeouts. Troy Watson would close out for the win over Syracuse pitching two innings giving up four hits, one run and throwing five strikeouts. Watson would receive credit for the win and move to 3-4.
The Mets were able to tie the score at 3-3 in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Luisangel Acuna. Buffalo would not allow Syracuse to gain a lead with a five-run inning that would secure the win for the ball club. The first run of the inning came from Berroa with an RBI single, followed by Clarke once again this time with a two-run single that scored Rafael Lantigua and Miguel Hiraldo. The final runs of the game came from a fielding error by Brett Baty that scored Berroa and Clarke.
Cancel would have another great performance at the plate Sunday afternoon going 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Berroa would play well in his return to the Bisons starting lineup notching a hit, two runs scored and an RBI in four at bats. Berroa returning from a short stint in Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays.
The Bisons will be right back Monday night to start a six game split series against the Rochester Red Wings. The series is split between home and away for Buffalo with the first three games set to be played back at Sahlen Field and the following three to be played in Rochester. The first game of the series is scheduled to start at 6:35 pm Monday night.
