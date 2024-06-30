Stowers Sets Franchise Career Home Run Record

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (2-3, 38-42) were unable to complete today's game against the Charlotte Knights (3-2, 36-43), on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The game was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second and two outs prior to a downpour that resulted in the game being suspended. Kyle Stowers set the franchise home run record with his 53rd of his Tides career in the suspended contest.

Stowers set the record in the first inning, blasting a two-run homer off Charlotte starter Sean Burke. It was a two-run shot that gave Norfolk an early 2-0 lead. He wasn't done knocking in runs, hitting a sacrifice fly in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. The home run will not count as the franchise record home run until the game is completed later this season.

Tides starter Tucker Davidson was stellar and exited as the winning pitcher of record. He threw 5.0 scorless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.

In the seventh inning, Charlotte was able to even the score. With runners on first and second, Jared Walsh blasted a three-run shot to make it a 3-3 game in one swing.

Charlotte would end up taking the lead in the eighth. Bryan Ramos doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Rafael Ortega to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.

It started raining right at the beginning of the bottom of the ninth. The Tides were able to get their first three batters to reach safely with no outs. After a strikeout, Coby Mayo hit a bloop single that normally would have been caught, but the heavy rain let the ball drop. The Tides were able to tie the game up after the bloop, but the potential game-winning run was thrown out going home. The conditions were too poor to play from there, forcing suspended action. The game will be finished at Charlotte on July 30th prior to the series opener that Tuesday at 7:04 p.m.

The Tides will take on Durham tomorrow for the first of three games at Harbor Park in their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Chayce McDermott (2-5, 3.79), while the Bulls have yet to announce a starter. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. It's the lone game played by the Tides this season on a Monday.

POSTGAME NOTES

Stowers Powers: Kyle Stowers went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI today...the home run was his 14th of the season, and the 53rd of his Norfolk Tides career...that sets the Tides career home run record, passing Gar Rajsich...that record was originally set in 1983 and was held for 40 seasons...Stowers tied the record earlier this home stand on Thursday, June 27, also a day game...Stowers is one of three Tides with at least 14 home runs this season, joining Heston Kjerstad (16) and Coby Mayo (17).

Tucker In: Tides starter Tucker Davidson was outstanding, tossing 5.0 scorless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five...he finished the month of June with a 1-1 record and a 1.17 ERA (3 ER, 23.0 IP)...that ERA is the 6th-lowest in Orioles affiliate franchise history, trailing Jake Arrieta (1.16 in April, 2010) and ahead of Jon Leicester (1.20 ERA in August, 2007).

