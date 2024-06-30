SWB Game Notes - June 30

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (2-2, 37-42) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-2, 45-33)

Game 79 | Home Game 40 | PNC Field | Sunday, June 30, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Grant Gambrell (3-6, 4.57) vs RHP Will Warren (5-4, 6.53)

EFFROSS ENTERS - Scott Effross made his third rehab appearance on Wednesday, his first with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Effross went one clean inning of work on 18 offerings. He allowed two hits, but struck out two. Effross has now pitched four scoreless frames as he works his way towards joining the Yankees bullpen.. New York originally got him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski in 2022. Since then he has had both Tommy John surgery and back surgery, but his return is finally getting near.

MISIEWICZ OR MI-SAVE-WICZ - Anthony Misiewicz recorded his fifth save of the season on Friday to lead the RailRiders to victory. It is the most on the team and also the most that he has ever notched in a single season. The team's 22 total saves are third most in Triple-A baseball.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole a franchise high eight bags in the game on Sunday, marking the most steals they have recorded in a single contest. They went on to nab three more in the contest on Friday to total 126 on the summer. Brandon Lockridge leads the team with 25 to his name, with eighteen different players recording at least one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the most swipes in the International League and second most in all of Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 165. SWB's team record in steals was set last season with 174 total.

ROUTINELY RUMFIELD - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .294 batting average in 56 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 21 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .296 average in June.

ASSISTS IN THE OUTFIELD - Oscar González second outfield assist on Friday and his first that nabbed a runner at home plate. Eight different fielder's have had at least one from the outfield to total 13 on the season. The RailRiders have cut down four runners trying to score and four trying to turn a single into a double.

AGUSTÍN AT LAST - Yankees #20 prospect AgustÃÂ¯n RamÃÂ¯rez hit his first home run in Triple-A on Friday night in just his 8th game with SWB. It was only his fourth hit with the team but marked his fifth run batted in. RamÃÂ¯rez now has an organization-high 17 long balls, after hitting 16 with Somerset. The most he has ever hit in a summer was 18 back in 2023 between three different levels.

WHAT WILL WILL DO? - Will Warren will make his second start of the week after beginning the opener on Tuesday. He went four innings of work allowing just two runs on five hits. The righty tossed 94 offerings while walking just two and striking out seven. Warren will be making his organizational high 16th start of the season and his sixth in June. After struggling in May, he has found his stride this month holding a 3.12 earned run average in 26.0 frames.

International League Stories from June 30, 2024

