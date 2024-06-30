Indians Two Big Innings Snap Red Wings Six-Game Win Streak

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings fell for the first time in eight days on Saturday night, 13-4 against Indianapolis. DH Juan Yepez launched his 10th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 12 games to pace the offense. LHP Tim Cate and RHP Orlando Ribalta both turned in 2.0 hitless innings of relief.

The Red Wings got off to an early start when LF Darren Baker worked a walk and promptly stole second base, his 26th of the season. He was able to cross home plate when 1B Riley Adams laced a double to center field. The next batter, 3B Carter Kieboom, roped a single to left field that scored Adams. With two outs, Juan Yepez then crushed a 409-foot two-run home run to give Rochester a 4-0 lead in the first inning. This marked Yepez's 10th homer of the season, tied with OF James Wood for second-most on the team, and extended his current hit streak to 12 straight games.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

Indianapolis answered in the top of the third inning, led off by a walk from C Grant Koch and a single from RF Matt Frazier to put two runners on base with no outs. Two batters later, 2B Ji-Hwan Bae doubled to score both Koch and Frazier and was able to score himself when SS Liover Peguero singled. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases, followed by a double off the bat of CF Matt Gorski to score two more runs and take the lead. LF Gilberto Celestino bounced into a fielder's choice which scored the last run of the inning for the Indians, making the score 6-4.

The Indians padded their lead in the top of the third, kicked off by a walk and back-to-back singles to load the bases. Another walk to Liover Peguero scored a run and kept the bases loaded for DH Malcom Nuñez. The Cuba native smashed a 392-foot grand slam to increase the lead to 11-4 in Indianapolis' favor.

After pitching dominated for the next four innings, Indianapolis extended their lead in the top of the ninth inning. Malcom Nuñez kicked off the frame with a single to center field, followed by a double off the bat of 1B Seth Beer to score Nuñez. Beer came around to score when Gilberto Celestino laced a single to center field to create a nine-run deficit, 13-4.

Rochester was unable to cross the plate in their final turn at-bat and snapped their six-game winning streak with a nine-run loss to the Indians.

RHP Jackson Rutledge took the mound first for the Red Wings, marking his 15th start for the season. The 2019 round one draft pick tossed 3.0 innings, where he allowed seven earned on seven hits while walking three and striking out two. RHP Adonis Medina entered in relief in the fourth inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits, striking out and walking two across 1.0 inning. Tim Cate and Orlando Ribalta then each turned in hitless appearances of 2.0 innings apiece, combining to strike out six. RHP Amos Willingham entered in the ninth to close out the contest, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out one.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is 1B Riley Adams. The University of San Diego product went 2-for-4, with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. This marked his first two double game at the Triple-A level since July 23, 2021, with Buffalo.

Rochester looks to get back into the win column in the final game of the series against Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. RHP Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Red Wings, squaring off against RHP Isaac Mattson for the Indians. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.