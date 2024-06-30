Worcester Bats Break out Early to Top RailRiders

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA (June 30) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a rain-shortened ballgame with the Worcester Red Sox 15-5 on Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders return home to PNC Field to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th.

Worcester claimed an early four-run lead in the top of the first. Bobby Dalbec singled in Chase Meidroth and Mickey Gasper's fielder choice scored Nathan Hickey for a 2-0 lead. With two outs, Matthew Lugo doubled in a pair, making it 4-0.

The RailRiders chipped into the lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Jeter Downs reached safely in his tenth straight game and Taylor Trammell followed with a base hit. Brandon Lockridge put SWB on the board with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The WooSox batted through the order and plated five runs in the top of the fourth. Meidroth singled in Lugo for a 5-1 advantage. After Hickey walked to load the bases, Dalbec singled in another run to give Worcester a five-run edge. Gasper's three-run double cleared the bases, putting the Red Sox up 9-1.

SWB battled back in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Downs doubled for the 14th time this season and Trammell walked to put runners on the corners. After Lockridge walked to load the bases, Oswald Peraza singled in two runs, making it 9-3.

A three-run fifth gave Worcester a nine-run lead. A two-run homer from Tyler Heineman and an RBI single from Meidroth put the Red Sox up 12-3.

Two runs in the sixth got SWB within seven. After Oscar Gonzalez walked and Trammell singled, Lockridge's second RBI single of the game scored Gonzalez and Peraza's base hit made it 12-5.

In the top of the seventh, an infield single from Gasper scored Eddy Alvarez to give Worcester a 13-5 advantage.

Mark Contreras' two-run homer in the top of the eighth gave Worcester a double-digit lead at 15-5.

Will Warren (L, 5-5) worked 3.2 innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits and striking out six. Grant Gambrell tossed 3.2 innings at the start for Worcester, surrendering three runs on six hits. Brad Keller (W, 2-1) followed Gambrell, allowing two runs on five hits.

The RailRiders play at Lehigh Valley Tuesday at 7:05 P.M. and return to PNC Field on July 4 to host the IronPigs. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. and the Independence Day game will be followed by an extended fireworks show presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 2-3, 45-34

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.