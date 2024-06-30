Redbirds Take Series at Stripers with Four-Run Seventh Inning

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with an 8-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

With the game tied at four in the top of the seventh inning, first baseman Luken Baker smacked an opposite-field home run to lead off the frame. A catcher Gavin Collins two-run single and an error later, Memphis found itself ahead by four. Collins finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

In the top of the fourth inning, third baseman Jared Young and Collins hit back-to-back home runs to start the inning. Young's blast traveled 421 feet to right-center field, his ninth of the season. Collins smacked his fifth home run of the season 410 feet to center field. The home runs marked the sixth time the Redbirds have gone back-to-back with homers this season, fifth time in June.

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed four runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out one in 5.0 innings pitched. The starter allowed just one run until four consecutive batters reached safely with two outs in the fifth. Victor Santos (3-4) earned the win with 2.2 innings of one-run baseball in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 8) earned the four-out save with a pair of strikeouts.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Monday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.