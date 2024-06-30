Homestand Highlights: July 4-6

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) for the final time at home this season!

THURSDAY, JULY 4 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

JULY 4th CELEBRATION: We will wear special July 4th jerseys courtesy of Wegmans that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going towards the Intentional Walk presented by Wegmans to benefit the Wegman Child Life Program at Golisano Childrens Hospital and RocDog. There will be live music from Sugarcane Live near the Jack Daniels 10th Inning Bar.

JULY 4th PICNIC PACKAGE: Receive a ticket to the game and a single-entry picnic pass for The Nest picnic venue with All-American Picnic Menu (Burgers, Hot Dogs, Salt Potatoes, Tossed Green Salad, Chips, Soda, Water, and a Beer/Wine Cash Bar). 100-Level Ticket = $35 and 200-Level Ticket = $30

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game courtesy of ESL

AMERICAN FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a small American Flag courtesy of the Veterans Outreach Center

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special College Day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

FRIDAY, JULY 5 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

ZOOPERSTARS: The ZOOperstars will be taking over Innovative Field courtesy of CP Ward

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Join the Red Wings as we honor all active and former military members presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union. With proof of ID, all active and former military members will receive 20% off in the team store! We will also be wearing special Military Appreciation hats on the field!

BRUCE MEET & PET: Bruce will be making his first meet & pet appearance and is ready to meet all of his friends! All proceeds from the meet & pet will be donated to the Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center courtesy of Flower City Group

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of Toyota

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SATURDAY, JULY 6 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 4:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

RPO CONCERT: Join the Red Wings after the game for a concert from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra courtesy of Monroe County

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL

WINGS x NATIONALS FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Wings x Nationals flag courtesy of Nissan

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (4:50 pm-5:10 pm)

International League Stories from June 30, 2024

