Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 30 vs. Indianapolis

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Indianapolis Indians (1-4, 34-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-1, 42-36)

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Isaac Mattson (1-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 1.50)

SATURDAY SHOWERS: The Rochester Red Wings fell for the first time in eight days on Saturday night, 13-4, against Indianapolis...DH JUAN YEPEZ launched his 10th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 12 games to pace the offense. LHP TIM CATE and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA both turned in 2.0 hitless innings of relief...Rochester looks to wrap up the series with a victory in the finale this afternoon, sending Nationals RHP JOSIAH GRAY to the mound for his second rehab start with the Red Wings against Indians RHP Isaac Mattson.

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER recorded his 26th stolen base of the season last night and finished 1-for-3 with a walk...the UC Berkeley product now has at least 16 more stolen bases than anyone else on the team and is tied for second-most in the International League...

Baker now has 74 hits this season, second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

REAL DEAL RILEY : 1B RILEY ADAMS recorded his 7th double of the year in the bottom of the first inning last night to bring in the first run for Rochester... Adams finished the night 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI...his first extra-base hit gave the former Toronto draft pick his 12th RBI since joining the Red Wings on 6/4 against Worcester, third-most on the active roster during the stretch behind OF JAMES WOOD (20) and C BRADY LINDSLY (12)...

This is Adams' second two-double game of the season and first since 4/14 with the Nationals against Oakland...this is his first game with two doubles at the Triple-A level since 7/23/2021 with Buffalo.

HOT JUANS: DH JUAN YEPEZ launched his 10th homer of the season yesterday, a two-run shot that traveled 409 feet at 101.3 MPH... he is now tied with OF JAMES WOOD for the second-most home runs on the team...the Venezuela native finished the contest 1-for-4 with two RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...

This is also tied for the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this season (Wood, 5/3-16).

THE REAL TIM SHADY: LHP TIM CATE pitched 2.0 hitless innings of relief last night, only allowing one walk with four strikeouts...the southpaw has a 1.69 ERA (2 ER/10.2 IP) in the month of June...this is his first hitless outing of at least 2.0 innings since 4/16/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg...

This also marks Cate's fourth-straight appearance without allowing a hit, tied for the longest streak by any Red Wing pitcher this season.

I GOT THE MAGIC IN ME: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA tossed 2.0 hitless frames of his own last night, with two strikeouts...he has allowed just two hits in his last five appearances (6.2 IP) dating back to 6/14 against Scranton/WB while striking out seven and walking one...

In games following a win with Rochester this season, Ribalta posts a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA (1 ER/7.0 IP) across six appearances.

