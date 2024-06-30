Jumbo Shrimp Thwarted by Late Hitting, Fall to Sounds 7-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite holding three separate leads, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Trailing 6-5 entering the eighth inning, Isaac Collins crushed a leadoff home run to tie the game at six. Wes Clarke followed with a single then two batters later a walk from Owen Miller put a runner in scoring position. Yonny Hernández singled and scored Clarke, giving Nashville (41-40, 3-3) a 7-6 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp's (38-43, 3-3) offense started in the first at-bat of the game as Xavier Edwards (1) launched a leadoff home run that gave Jacksonville an early 1-0 advantage.

A Jonah Bride walk, Troy Johnston single and Tristan Gray free pass loaded the bases with nobody out in the second. Will Banfield lashed a two-run single to give the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run cushion. Edwards followed as he cracked a double which added to the lead 4-0.

The Sounds responded in the third inning. A leadoff triple from Patrick Dorrian followed by a single from Vinny Capra cut into the Jumbo Shrimp lead 4-1. With one out, Collins mashed a double that brought in Capra. A Collins steal of third coupled with an error brought him in to trim the lead down to one run. Clarke followed with a walk. Brewer Hicklen peppered a triple to tie the game at four.

Jacksonville took the lead back in the bottom of the inning. Consecutive singles from Bride and Johnston put runners on the corners. Then Gray hit a sacrifice fly that scored Bride to make it 5-4.

Nashville answered again in the fourth as Capra (4) hammered a solo home run that tied the game at five.

The Jumbo Shrimp broke the tie in the fifth as Bride (11) rocketed a go-ahead solo home run.

Jacksonville and Charlotte start their series with Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Kent Emanuel (0-3, 6.60 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for Tulsa Welding School Military Appreciation Night. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Tulsa Welding School as they will be providing free tickets to all active, retired, veterans and former military family members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets can be claimed at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or on the day of the game.

