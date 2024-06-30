Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.30

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-1, 43-36) 12, Indianapolis Indians (1-5, 34-45) 8

Sunday, June 30, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 12, IND 8

WP: Joan Adon (4-5, 5.71)

LP: Ryder Ryan (0-1, 4.29)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹9 Ã¢â¬â¹R H E

Indianapolis 0 3 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 10 0

Rochester 1 3 0 1 0 1 3 3 x 12 11 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 71°F

Time of Game: 3:02

Attendance: 5,907

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Riley Adams (6) solo off RHP Isaac Mattson in the 1 st (Count: 3-2) to center field

IND - Dylan Shockley (1) three-run off RHP Josiah Gray in the 2 nd (Count: 2-2) to left-center field

ROC - Jackson Cluff (5) three-run off RHP Isaac Mattson in the 2 nd (Count: 0-0) to right field

IND - Seth Beer (1) three-run off RHP Josiah Gray in the 3 rd (Count: 1-0) to right-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 8.00) 3.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 73/43 (P/S), left down 7-4

RHP Isaac Mattson (1-1, 4.91) 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR, 44/32 (P/S), left up 7-4

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-2

IND - 1-for-2

RED WINGS NOTES:

ADAM-BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS launched his sixth homer of the season with Rochester this afternoon, a 431-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.3 MPH...he went on to finish 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs, an RBI, and walk...Adams finishes the month of June leading the team (min. 40 AB) with a .319 batting average (23-for-72), six home runs, a .419 on-base percentage, a .611 slugging percentage, and a 1.030 OPS...

Five of Adams' 13 RBI in June have either tied or given the Red Wings the lead.

JACK(ED)SON CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF clubbed his sixth home run of the year (5th with Rochester) to right field this afternoon...he later picked up his second triple of the season and finished the game 2-for-2 and added a career-high five RBI and a run scored and a walk...

This is also the third time in his career that he's homered and tripled in the same game (first since 7/29/23 with HBG).

He is now just one home run shy of his career high (7) set in 2023.

ANOTHER JUAN: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Sunday's finale...Yepez finished his day 3-for-4 with his 15th double of the season, two runs, two RBIs, and a walk...he is the first Red Wing to log a hit in 13 consecutive games this season and the first since OF Blake Rutherford hit safely in at least 14 consecutive games from 7/16 through 9/1/23.

CLASSIC CREW(S) : CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to 10 games in Sunday afternoon's contest, finishing 2-for-5 with two singles, two runs scored, and a stolen base...since joining Rochester on 6/18, Crews leads the team with 11 runs scored, and ranks second with 23 total bases.

(KIE)BOOMIN WANT SOME MORE : DH CARTER KIEBOOM finished the series with a hit in four of the five games he played in...Kieboom finished the series with a slash line of .400/.478/.450 with an OPS of .928...The former first-round pick finished the game 1-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

KEEP 'EM COMING: The Red Wings finish the month of June with a 15-11 record...after going 16-13 in May, this is the first time Rochester has posted a winning record in May and June since 2016...

The Red Wings enter July in first place in the International League's second half, one game ahead of Thruway rival Syracuse.

INDIANS NOTES:

THE KISS OF SETH: DH SETH BEER crushed his fifth home run of the season (first with Triple-A Indianapolis) to center field for a go-ahead three-run home run...the former Clemson Tiger has a slash line of .267/.281/.333 in eight games with Triple-A Indianapolis since being called up from Double-A Altoona on 6/18...Beer finished the day 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two runs, 3 RBI, and two walks.

NEXT GAME

Rochester vs. Buffalo

Monday, July 1, 2024

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

RHP Brad Lord (1-0, 3.60) vs. TBA

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.