Wilson Leads IronPigs by Bulls in Finale, 6-3
June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Weston Wilson homered twice to lead Lehigh Valley past Durham 6-3 on Sunday at the DBAP.
The Bulls (2-4), who lost the series 4-games-to-2, grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning capitalizing on a throwing error by second baseman Scott Kingery, which allowed the tying run to come home. Tristan Peters then singled in Heriberto Hernandez for the lead.
However, Wilson clubbed a homer in the top of the fifth to even the game 3-3 against Durham starter Mason Montgomery, then ripped a two-run shot to close out the game in the ninth against Erasmo Ramirez.
The Bulls trailed 1-0 in the second when Bob Seymour crushed a 459-foot home run to right in his first career Triple-A at-bat. Seymour was promoted from Double-A Montgomery before the game.
With the game tied 3-3 in the seventh, former Bulls outfielder Ruben Cardenas hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly off of Justin Sterner (L, 1-4) to bring in Matt Kroon with the go-ahead run for the Iron Pigs (4-2).
Wilson homered four times in the series against Durham (2-4).
Montgomery worked five innings, fanning five and permitting three runs (two earned) in his first start since May 18th.
The Bulls head to Norfolk on Monday night to begin a six-game, home-and-home series with the Tides. Monday's game is slated for 6:35 PM ET.
Durham returns home to the DBAP on the Fourth of July at 6:35 PM ET against the Tides.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
