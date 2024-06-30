Chasers Mash Seven Homers in 12-9 Win over Clippers

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers connected for a season-high seven home runs in a 12-9 victory over the Columbus Clippers to secure a series split in the season series finale between the two teams.

Omaha used three home runs to jump out to a 6-0 lead halfway through the fourth inning. Ryan Fitzgerald connected for his eighth long ball of the year, a solo shot in the second inning to put the Chasers up 1-0. In the top of the third inning, a walk and single with two outs set the stage for Tyler Gentry to connect on a three-run home run, his fifth homer of the year for a 4-0 Chasers lead. Cam Devanney doubled to open the fourth and John Rave moved the score to 6-0 in the top of the fourth with his team-leading 13th homer of the year, a 2-0 shot.

Storm Chasers starter Anthony Veneziano cruised through three hitless and scoreless innings to open the game, but Columbus exploded back into the game to plate five runs off the lefty in the bottom of the fourth. The Clippers scored five runs on five hits, including four straight two-out knocks to move the score to 6-5, a one-run lead for Omaha.

Walter Pennington entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and Columbus quickly flipped the game in its favor on a solo home run, walk and single for a 7-6 lead, erasing what had just been a six-run advantage for Omaha.

After Pennington worked a perfect sixth inning, Omaha jumped back ahead in the top of the seventh with four straight extra-base hits. Nelson Velázquez and Brian O'Keefe connected on back-to-back home runs to tie the game and promptly take the lead, then Ryan Fitzgerald tripled and scored on an RBI double for Gentry, giving Omaha a 9-7 lead at the stretch.

Kris Bubic took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and after opening the frame with a walk, promptly surrendered a game-tying home run. The Chasers did not let the game stay tied for long, as Nate Eaton crushed a solo homer to take back the lead in the top of the eighth and after a Devin Mann walked, O'Keefe blasted his second of the day and ninth of the season to left field for the 12-9 score that held to be final.

The newest Storm Chaser, Jesus Tinoco, worked the final two innings on the mound, retiring six of seven with four strikeouts, including his last three batters in the ninth to secure the safe and a series split for Omaha.

Next up, the Iowa Cubs come to town for a three-game series at Werner Park beginning Monday night with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

