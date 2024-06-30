Bats Shut out Mud Hens in Series Finale

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - Five Louisville Bats pitchers combined on a shutout, leading to a 2-0 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday evening at Fifth Third Field.

The game got off to an odd start, as Mud Hens starter Brant Hurter exited with an injury after facing only one batter. He was replaced by Andrew Magno.

After the first two Bats hitters were retired in the top of the third, Rece Hinds tripled on a fly ball off the center field wall. He later crossed the plate on Livan Soto's squeeze bunt attempt that forced Magno (L, 1-5) to make a throwing error and give Louisville a 1-0 lead.

Bats southpaw Justus Sheffield put together a scoreless start in Louisville debut. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out five in a no-decision.

Louisville extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning with Conner Capel's leadoff home run that traveled 408 feet over the right field fence, his ninth homer of the year.

In long relief for the Bats, Casey Legumina (W, 2-2) shut the Mud Hens down for 2.2 innings, striking out four while allowing one hit. Alex Young shut down the Mud Hens in a scoreless seventh. Alan Busenitz got a double play to work around a hit in the eighth and hold the 2-0 lead.

Tony Santillan (S, 15) came in to close the game for Louisville in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed three baserunners but was able to convert the save opportunity without letting a runner cross home plate, finishing the Bats' 2-0 win. The save is Santillan's International League-leading 15th of the season.

The five Louisville pitchers combined to allow eight hits in their third shutout of the season, walking just two and striking out 11. The victory gives the Bats a split of the six-game series at Toledo to start the second half of the season.

Louisville (41-38, 3-3 second half) heads home to begin a three-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians (34-45, 1-5 second half) on Monday, July 1. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

