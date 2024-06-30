Sounds Win Wild Affair against Jacksonville in Series Finale
June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Jacksonville, Fla. - The Nashville Sounds (41-40, 3-3) battled from behind for much of the game and took the lead in the eighth inning to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (38-43, 3-3) 7-6, on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Down 6-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Isaac Collins launched a game-tying home run to right field. Wes Clarke followed with a single and Yonny Hernández roped a base knock into left field with two outs to give the Sounds their first lead of the game.
Garrett Stallings got the start for Nashville and put the Sounds in a hole early. He allowed four earned runs and only recorded five outs. Nolan Blackwood (1.1 IP) and Tyler Woessner (2.0) followed Stallings, and each allowed one earned run in their outings.
Behind 4-0 in the third inning, the Sounds scored four runs on four hits to tie the game. Patrick Dorrian and Brewer Hicklen both had triples in the inning. Jacksonville was quick to take the lead back in the bottom half, but Vinny Capra tied the game back up in the fourth inning on his fourth home run of the season. Nashville was powered by the middle of their lineup of Collins, Clarke and Hicklen. The trio accounted for seven hits, four runs scored, and three RBI.
The back end of the Sounds bullpen was excellent with James Meeker (2-0) and Kevin Herget (S, 2) throwing two scoreless innings each. Herget added four strikeouts and closed the series off with a win to split the series with the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Sounds don't have an off day tomorrow and head straight to Memphis for a three-game series. Right-hander Evan McKendry (1-4, 6.49) will be on the bump for Nashville. The starter for Memphis is to be announced. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
Post-Game Notes
With two triples in the third inning, it was the 12 th time the Sounds have had two triples in the same inning since 2005. But this was the third occurrence during the 2024 season (May 2 vs. Norfolk & June 21 vs. Durham).
Entering today, the Sounds were 5-34 when trailing after the seventh inning. Isaac Collins hit his 10 th home run of the season in the eighth inning which puts him in second place behind Brewer Hicklen with 13.
Kevin Herget's save was his second of the season for Nashville. He earned a three-inning save on May 10 for the Brewers against the Cardinals and on May 24 against Charlotte. This season for the Sounds, Herget is 4-0 with a 3.08 ERA (26.1 IP/9 ER) and 31 strikeouts.
Vinny Capra stayed hot with two hits, a home run, and two RBI. In the series against Jacksonville, he was 10-for-21 with three multi-hit games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
