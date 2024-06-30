Saints Pitching Starts Strong, But Game Gets Away Late in 9-1 Loss to I-Cubs

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







DES MOINES, IA - St. Paul Saints starter Adam Plutko struck out the first five batter he faced, tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, but the bullpen struggled over the final three innings. In a game that was scoreless through five, the Saints lost the finale of the six-game series to the Iowa Cubs 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Plutko was dominant from the beginning and didn't allow his first hit until a 38 mph ground ball single to third with one out in the third. After another infield single with two outs, Plutko got a ground out to get out of the inning.

After a perfect fourth, Plutko gave up back-to-back two out singles in the fifth, but finished off his day by striking out Owen Caissie. Plutko went 5.0 scoreless allowing four hits and striking out six.

Unfortunately for the Saints, I-Cubs starter Kyle McGowin matched Plutko and the game remained scoreless into the bottom of the sixth when the I-Cubs loaded the bases with nobody out against reliever Hobie Harris. Matt Mervis led off with a single to right-center, Alexander Canario singled to right, and Chase Strumpf walked. BJ Murray Jr. then hit a ground ball to the right side that went off the glove of second baseman Edouard Julien for an error as two runs score giving the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The I-Cubs added to their lead in the seventh. With one out Cole Roederer walked, Caissie singled him to third, and they both scored on a double from Mervis making it 4-0.

The Saints offense finally broke through in the eighth. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 with a leadoff single to right. With one out Matt Wallner smashed a double down the first base line putting runners at second and third. Tony Kemp got the Saints on the board with an RBI single into center making it 4-1.

The I-Cubs blew the game open in the eighth. With one out six consecutive hits scored four runs. Bryce Windham led off with a single to left. He stole second and third and scored on a single to center from Jack Reinheimer giving the I-Cubs a 5-1 lead. Darius Hill doubled putting runners at second and third. Roederer made it 7-1 with a two-run double to right. After a single by Caissie, Mervis singled in a run increasing the lead to 8-1. After a pitching change a wild pitch scored the final run of the inning making it 9-1.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. in game one of a six-game series against the Gwinnet Stripers (Atlanta Braves). The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (6-5, 4.05) and the Stripers are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus. 96.7 FM.

