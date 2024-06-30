Cubs Score Five in the Eighth, Clobber St. Paul in Series Finale

DES MOINES, IA - After both teams were held scoreless through five and a half innings Sunday afternoon at Principal Park, the Iowa Cubs (36-45) scored two in the six, two in the seventh and five in the eighth, defeating the St. Paul Saints (41-39), 9-1, to split the six-game series.

In the bottom of the sixth, BJ Murray Jr. reached on a bases loaded fielding error by Edouard Julien, and Matt Mervis and Alexander Canario, who reached on back-to-back singles, each crossed home.

Mervis made it 4-0 an inning later with a bases-clearing double. Owen Caissie and Cole Roederer scored from first and second, respectively.

St. Paul got one in the eighth off a Tony Kemp RBI single, scoring DaShawn Keirsey But Iowa grabbed five insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. The Cubs sent 10 men to the plate and counted RBI from Jack Reinheimer, Roederer, Mervis, and Canario.

POSTGAME NOTES: Matt Mervis went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, and three RBI. Sunday was his second three-hit game of the season. Kyle McGowin tossed his second shutout outing of the season as an I-Cub, allowing just three hits in 5.0 innings, along with two walks and six strikeouts Hunter Bigge is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities with the I-Cubs this season...he gave up his first hit in a save situation on Sunday and struck out three in 1.1 innings

