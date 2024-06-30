Red Wings Outscore Indians in Sunday Slugfest

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings used 11 hits to score 12 runs and beat Indianapolis Sunday afternoon, 12-8. The Red Wings have now won five games in a season against Indianapolis for the first time since 2014. C Riley Adams and SS Jackson Cluff both homered, and 1B Juan Yepez collected three hits to increase his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by any Red Wing, and tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League. RHP Joan Adon earned his fourth win of the year in his third relief appearance, tossing 1.2 hitless frames.

Red Wings catcher Riley Adams opened the scoring in the first with a solo home run to put Rochester up 1-0. The long ball traveled 431 feet and came off the bat at 104.3 MPH, marking his sixth of the season with Rochester in just 20 games played.

In the top of the second, 1B Jake Lamb laced a leadoff single to right field, followed by a DH Seth Beer walk to put runners on first and second. C Dylan Shockley then delivered a three-run homer to left-center to put the Indians up 3-1.

DH Carter Kieboom walked to start the home half of the second inning. 1B Juan Yepez continued his hot hitting with a single to center that advanced Kieboom to third. Runners were then moved to second and third after a 3B Trey Lipscomb ground out, bringing SS Jackson Cluff to the plate with runners in scoring position. The BYU product launched a three-run home run to right field to give the lead back to Rochester, 4-3.

The offense continued in the third when CF Joshua Palacios doubled on a sharp line drive to left field. 2B Liover Peguero was then hit by a pitch, and Lamb singled to load the bases. 3B Malcom Nuñez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Palacios to cross home plate. Beer followed by smashing a three-run homer to center field to put the Indians up by three, 7-4.

Indianapolis picked up where they left off with more action in the fourth. Shockley lined a double to left field to open the inning, and SS Alika Williams then grounded out, which moved Shockley to third. Palacios singled to center field, bringing Shockley around to score and extend the lead to four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Yepez singled on a sharp line drive to put himself on base. Lipscomb then doubled to score Yepez and cut the lead to one, 8-5.

After a scoreless fifth, Kieboom was hit by a pitch to put a leading runner on first. Jackson Cluff then delivered a triple just over the outstretched glove of the right-fielder to score Kieboom and bring Rochester within two runs.

The Red Wings continued to rally as CF Dylan Crews opened the bottom of the seventh with a single. Riley Adams then walked, and RF Travis Blankenhorn was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kieboom came up big for Rochester with a left-field single that scored both Crews and Adams to tie the game. Yepez then worked a walk to load the bases. Lipscomb grounded into a fielder's choice that resulted in an out at home plate but kept the bases loaded. Jackson Cluff then recorded his career-high fifth RBI via a walk to bring Kieboom home and put the Red Wings ahead, 9-8.

Dylan Crews logged his second single of the night and proceeded to steal second, putting himself in scoring position to start the bottom of the eighth. 2B Darren Baker then walked, and Riley Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases with Blankenhorn coming to the plate. The lefty then grounded out into a fielder's choice that pushed Crews across the plate to make the score 10-8. Juan Yepez then doubled, scoring Baker and Blankenhorn to extend the Wing's lead to four heading into the final half-inning.

Indianapolis took their final turn at-bat in search of a big ninth inning but went hitless, officially falling to the Red Wings 12-8 in Sunday's game.

Nationals RHP Josiah Gray took the mound first for the Red Wings, marking his second start with Rochester since his rehab assignment began. The Summa cum laude graduate of LeMoyne College pitched 3.0 innings, allowing seven earned on six hits while walking and striking out one. LHP Joe La Sorsa replaced Gray to start the fourth, pitching for 2.0 innings and allowing one earned on two hits. Venezuela native RHP Eduardo Salazar replaced La Sorsa in the top of the sixth. He logged 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Relieving Salazar at the top of the seventh, Joan Adon pitched for 1.2 innings, allowing one walk and three strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season. In the top of the ninth, the Red Wings turned to RHP Rico Garcia, who finished the game with one strikeout.

Sunday Afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to SS Jackson Cluff. The Littleton, Colorado native finished the game 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, a career-high 5 RBI, and a walk. This marks the third time in his professional career that he has tripled and homered in the same game and the first time since July 29, 2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

Rochester will travel an hour west to Buffalo tomorrow night for one of their two Monday contests this season. RHP Brad Lord is slated to make his second career Triple-A start with Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

