Sunday's Game Suspended from Norfolk Due to Inclement Weather

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NORFOLK, VA) - Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA was suspended due to inclement weather in the bottom of the ninth inning with both teams tied at 4-4. The game will be resumed on Tuesday, July 30 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte before the regularly scheduled 7:04 p.m. game.

The Knights held a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning when rain began to fall. With the bases loaded and one out, Norfolk third baseman Coby Mayo singled home the tying run as the rain intensified. Now tied at 4-4, the game went into a rain delay and was later suspended after 35 minutes.

Charlotte first baseman Jared Walsh led the way offensively for the Knights with a three-run home run in the seventh inning. The home run was his eighth of the season and it tied the game at 3-3. One inning later, the Knights took a 4-3 lead thanks to an RBI single by Rafael Ortega.

Charlotte RHP Sean Burke started the game and allowed three runs on two hits over five innings. Chicago White Sox RHP Matt Foster continued his rehab assignment and tossed a scoreless inning of work.

In the ninth, Charlotte reliever Deivi García allowed the tying run to score on the RBI single by Mayo. García got two outs in the ninth before the game was delayed and later suspended.

The Knights will now head to Jacksonville, FL to open a three-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Monday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Monday night.

