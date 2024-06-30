Gurriel's Big Offensive Not Enough as Stripers Fall 8-5 in Finale to Memphis

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel finished a triple shy of the cycle and racked up three RBI, including a solo home run in the eighth inning to provide much of the spark offensively for the Gwinnett Stripers (2-4), but the pitching struggled on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field, allowing 13 hits and three home runs to the Memphis Redbirds (4-2) as the Stripers lost the series finale 8-5.

Decisive Plays: Memphis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after the first four batters reached base safely. Alejo Lopez got Gwinnett on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. A pair of home runs by Jared Young and Gavin Collins delivered the Redbirds a 4-1 edge after the fourth. The Stripers rallied to tie the game with a three-run sixth that featured a two-run double by Gurriel. Memphis quickly answered by plating four in the seventh to lead 8-4. Gurriel homered (5) to left field to make it 8-5 in the eighth.

Key Contributors: Gurriel (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB) had a spectacular offensive afternoon while Lopez and Eli White also drove in runs. For Memphis, Collins, Luken Baker, and Jared Young all went deep as the Redbirds continued their success against Stripers pitching this season.

Noteworthy: Gurriel recorded his fourth three-hit game and his 11 th multi-hit contest with Gwinnett this season. In addition to his strong day at the plate, Gurriel stole his sixth base of the season, and is now 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts. Winans finished June with a 1-0 record and a 1.16 ERA (4 ER in 31.0 IP), 0.87 WHIP, and .198 BAA. All five starts he made this month were quality starts.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 2): Gwinnett at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m. ET at CHS Park. Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 9): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Spencer Strider Stripers shirsey.

