Mud Hens Split Series with 2-0 Loss to Bats on a Lively Sunday

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens split the series with a 2-0 loss against the Bats during Sunday's afternoon game, as the crowd remained enthusiastic, celebrating Muddy's birthday on a beautiful day.

The game began with Brant Hurter on the mound. After a quick ground out, Hurter was pulled due to an injury, and Andrew Magno took over, swiftly striking out two batters to end the inning. Parker Meadows opened with a single to left field and stole second base, but the Mud Hens couldn't capitalize further in the first inning.

In the second inning, Justice Bigbie and Alvaro Gonzalez each hit singles, and with Riley Unroe drawing a walk, the bases were loaded. However, the inning ended before they could score.

The Bats scored in the third inning due to a fielding error, but the Mud Hens shut them down in the fourth, with Magno delivering back-to-back strikeouts. Unroe singled to center field and reached third on a fielding error, but the Mud Hens couldn't convert this opportunity into a run.

The fifth inning saw a home run by the Bats, extending their lead. The Mud Hens' offense struggled with a 1-2-3 inning. Easton Lucas took over pitching in the sixth and struck out three batters. Unroe managed a line drive single to left field, but the inning concluded before he could advance further.

The seventh inning was quick for both teams, with 1-2-3 outs. Miguel Díaz replaced Lucas in the eighth, securing a strikeout, a ground out, and a fly out to give the Mud Hens another chance at bat.

In the bottom of the ninth, hope sparked for the Mud Hens. Gonzalez hit a single, followed by a walk and a pop fly, but the Hens couldn't muster the runs needed to win the game.

The Mud Hens will start a new series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow at Fifth Third Field, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM, featuring a Jamie Farr 90th birthday celebration!

Notables:

Lucas (2.0 IP, 4K's, 5.5 ERA)

Unroe (2-2, 2BB)

