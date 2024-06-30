Mud Hens Split Series with 2-0 Loss to Bats on a Lively Sunday
June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens split the series with a 2-0 loss against the Bats during Sunday's afternoon game, as the crowd remained enthusiastic, celebrating Muddy's birthday on a beautiful day.
The game began with Brant Hurter on the mound. After a quick ground out, Hurter was pulled due to an injury, and Andrew Magno took over, swiftly striking out two batters to end the inning. Parker Meadows opened with a single to left field and stole second base, but the Mud Hens couldn't capitalize further in the first inning.
In the second inning, Justice Bigbie and Alvaro Gonzalez each hit singles, and with Riley Unroe drawing a walk, the bases were loaded. However, the inning ended before they could score.
The Bats scored in the third inning due to a fielding error, but the Mud Hens shut them down in the fourth, with Magno delivering back-to-back strikeouts. Unroe singled to center field and reached third on a fielding error, but the Mud Hens couldn't convert this opportunity into a run.
The fifth inning saw a home run by the Bats, extending their lead. The Mud Hens' offense struggled with a 1-2-3 inning. Easton Lucas took over pitching in the sixth and struck out three batters. Unroe managed a line drive single to left field, but the inning concluded before he could advance further.
The seventh inning was quick for both teams, with 1-2-3 outs. Miguel Díaz replaced Lucas in the eighth, securing a strikeout, a ground out, and a fly out to give the Mud Hens another chance at bat.
In the bottom of the ninth, hope sparked for the Mud Hens. Gonzalez hit a single, followed by a walk and a pop fly, but the Hens couldn't muster the runs needed to win the game.
The Mud Hens will start a new series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow at Fifth Third Field, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM, featuring a Jamie Farr 90th birthday celebration!
Notables:
Lucas (2.0 IP, 4K's, 5.5 ERA)
Unroe (2-2, 2BB)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 30, 2024
- Wilson Leads IronPigs by Bulls in Finale, 6-3 - Durham Bulls
- Weston Wilson Homers Twice as 'Pigs Win Series in Durham - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Split Series with 2-0 Loss to Bats on a Lively Sunday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Shut out Mud Hens in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Mash Seven Homers in 12-9 Win over Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Offensive Outburst Leads WooSox to 15-5 Win over RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Cubs Score Five in the Eighth, Clobber St. Paul in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Win Wild Affair against Jacksonville in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Worcester Bats Break out Early to Top RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Thwarted by Late Hitting, Fall to Sounds 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Outscore Indians in Sunday Slugfest - Rochester Red Wings
- Sunday's Game Suspended from Norfolk Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Shockley, Beer Homer as Indians Lose in Comeback Fashion, 12-8 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Pitching Starts Strong, But Game Gets Away Late in 9-1 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Take Series at Stripers with Four-Run Seventh Inning - Memphis Redbirds
- Cancel Homers, Kick Starts Big Inning in 8-3 Bisons Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Stowers Sets Franchise Career Home Run Record - Norfolk Tides
- Gurriel's Big Offensive Not Enough as Stripers Fall 8-5 in Finale to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Falters Late and Drops Series Finale in Buffalo, 8-3, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: July 4-6 - Rochester Red Wings
- June 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Two Big Innings Snap Red Wings Six-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 30 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Split Series with 2-0 Loss to Bats on a Lively Sunday
- Torkelson Goes Deep to Help Hens Secure the 2-0 Victory
- Mud Hens Battle Hard But Fall Short in Doubleheader Showdown
- Hens Best the Bats in Back-and-Forth Battle
- Mud Hens Crush Bats 14-4 in a Roaring Home Opener