Weston Wilson Homers Twice as 'Pigs Win Series in Durham

June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - On the strength of two Weston Wilson homers and five shutout innings from the bullpen, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-41, 4-2) captured a series win with a 6-3 victory over the Durham Bulls (38-43, 2-4) on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Matt Kroon opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second inning for the 'Pigs but Durham tied it up with a run in their half of the second thanks to a Bob Seymour solo homer, his first of the season.

After a four-RBI night on Saturday, Nick Podkul drove in another run with a two-out RBI single in the third to put the 'Pigs back on top.

Durham jumped in front with two runs in the fourth, scoring one on a fielder's choice and then taking the lead on a Peters RBI single, his second RBI of the day.

Wilson mashed his first of two homers leading off the fifth, knotting the game at 3-3 before the 'Pigs took the lead in the seventh on a Ruben Cardenas sacrifice fly.

Wilson's second homer was a two-run shot in the ninth for some insurance runs, giving him 16 homers on the season and cementing the 'Pigs 6-3 win.

Michael Rucker (1-0) fired two scoreless innings in relief, allowing just a hit while striking out four to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Max Lazar (S, 8) converted the save with a perfect ninth, striking out two.

Justin Sterner (1-4) took the loss for Durham, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh, his only inning of work. He gave up the run on one hit and two walks, striking out one.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs begin a three-game home set with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting on Tuesday, July 2 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

