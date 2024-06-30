Weston Wilson Homers Twice as 'Pigs Win Series in Durham
June 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Durham, NC - On the strength of two Weston Wilson homers and five shutout innings from the bullpen, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-41, 4-2) captured a series win with a 6-3 victory over the Durham Bulls (38-43, 2-4) on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Matt Kroon opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second inning for the 'Pigs but Durham tied it up with a run in their half of the second thanks to a Bob Seymour solo homer, his first of the season.
After a four-RBI night on Saturday, Nick Podkul drove in another run with a two-out RBI single in the third to put the 'Pigs back on top.
Durham jumped in front with two runs in the fourth, scoring one on a fielder's choice and then taking the lead on a Peters RBI single, his second RBI of the day.
Wilson mashed his first of two homers leading off the fifth, knotting the game at 3-3 before the 'Pigs took the lead in the seventh on a Ruben Cardenas sacrifice fly.
Wilson's second homer was a two-run shot in the ninth for some insurance runs, giving him 16 homers on the season and cementing the 'Pigs 6-3 win.
Michael Rucker (1-0) fired two scoreless innings in relief, allowing just a hit while striking out four to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Max Lazar (S, 8) converted the save with a perfect ninth, striking out two.
Justin Sterner (1-4) took the loss for Durham, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh, his only inning of work. He gave up the run on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs begin a three-game home set with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting on Tuesday, July 2 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 30, 2024
- Wilson Leads IronPigs by Bulls in Finale, 6-3 - Durham Bulls
- Weston Wilson Homers Twice as 'Pigs Win Series in Durham - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Split Series with 2-0 Loss to Bats on a Lively Sunday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Shut out Mud Hens in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Mash Seven Homers in 12-9 Win over Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Offensive Outburst Leads WooSox to 15-5 Win over RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Cubs Score Five in the Eighth, Clobber St. Paul in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Win Wild Affair against Jacksonville in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Worcester Bats Break out Early to Top RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Thwarted by Late Hitting, Fall to Sounds 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Outscore Indians in Sunday Slugfest - Rochester Red Wings
- Sunday's Game Suspended from Norfolk Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Shockley, Beer Homer as Indians Lose in Comeback Fashion, 12-8 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Pitching Starts Strong, But Game Gets Away Late in 9-1 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Take Series at Stripers with Four-Run Seventh Inning - Memphis Redbirds
- Cancel Homers, Kick Starts Big Inning in 8-3 Bisons Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Stowers Sets Franchise Career Home Run Record - Norfolk Tides
- Gurriel's Big Offensive Not Enough as Stripers Fall 8-5 in Finale to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Falters Late and Drops Series Finale in Buffalo, 8-3, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: July 4-6 - Rochester Red Wings
- June 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Two Big Innings Snap Red Wings Six-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 30 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Weston Wilson Homers Twice as 'Pigs Win Series in Durham
- IronPigs Best Bulls for Series Lead
- IronPigs Roll Bulls to Even Series
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson