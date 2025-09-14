Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew: Full Match Highlights: 9-Goal Madness!
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Academy Set to Kick-Off 2025-26 Season on Saturday
- Nine Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window
- Atlanta United Defeats Nashville SC, 1-0
- Atlanta United Draws 0-0 with Toronto FC
- Jamie Henderson Departs Club to Join Union Omaha as Sporting Director