8.17.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-60, 21-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-49, 23-18)

August 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:07 PM ET

GAME #115 / ROAD #59: Indianapolis Indians (54-60, 21-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-49, 23-18)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (7-5, 5.14) vs. RHP Blayne Enlow (2-5, 9.85)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians capitalized on Nick Gonzales' fourth hit and St. Paul's fourth error to plate the game-winning run when a ground-ball single by Gonzales went under the glove of Gilberto Celestino. Oliver Ortega suffered the loss for St. Paul after taking the mound for the ninth inning. The game was bookended by errors committed on Gonzales' singles, with Indy plating its first run in the opening frame when right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. sailed a throw into the stands along the third-base line to score Ji Hwan Bae. Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Gonzales' seventh homer of the season, a leadoff shot off Saints starter Louie Varland. Gonzales' homer was the only earned run charged to Varland, with his third and final run surrendered coming on a little league home run by Bae to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth. Jared Jones took the hill for the Indians and fanned a season-high nine batter across 5.1 three-run innings. He exited the game with Indy leading 3-2 in the sixth, but a sacrifice fly by Chris Williams with John O'Reilly on the mound tagged Jones with his third run. O'Reilly took Indianapolis through the eighth inning with 2.2 innings of one-hit ball. Hunter Stratton then came in for the ninth and sat down the final three Saints in order.

GONZO RAKES: Nick Gonzales collected four of Indy's nine hits on Wednesday night. It was his second four-hit performance of the season, the first coming on April 15 vs. St. Paul. Gonzales' third-inning solo homer was his seventh home run of the season. Since Pittsburgh optioned him on Aug. 3, he is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with six runs scored, two doubles, a home run, three RBI and seven walks in nine games. The 24-year-old has found a liking to Saints pitching through 13 games, hitting .407 (22-for-54) with five doubles, three triples, a home run, four RBI and a 1.134 OPS.

JONES STRIKEOUTS: Jared Jones leads the International League in strikeouts (63) since his promotion to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on June 20. Last night, the right-hander punched out a season-high nine batters, his most since fanning nine on June 26, 2022, with High-A Greensboro vs. Ashland. Jones is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect and the No. 100 MiLB prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Jones has fanned six or more batters in seven of his last eight starts.

UN-BAE-LIEVABLE: Ji Hwan Bae has reached base in seven of 11 plate appearances through the first two games this week. He showed off his elite speed after lining a double into left field and raced home after an errant throw from left fielder Giberto Celestino. On Tuesday night, he reached base in four of his six plate appearances with a pair of singles, a double and walk. Bae has hits in each of his last five games, hitting .450 (9-for-20) with five runs scored, three doubles and three walks. The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL on July 2 with a left ankle sprain.

ANOTHER ZERO FOR STRATTON: Hunter Stratton tossed his sixth consecutive scoreless outing last night while earning his fourth save of the season. He sent the Saints down in order, not recording a strikeout for just the second time in his last 16 outings. He has held opponents without a hit in five of six appearances. His scoreless streak is his longest since posting 8.2 scoreless frames from 8/12-9/1/21 with Indianapolis. Since July 18, he is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA (2er/13.2ip), seven hits allowed, 18 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP.

PITCHING LEADS: The Indians pitching staff has been the backbone to their four-game winning streak. Indy pitching has a 2.50 ERA (10er/36.0ip) with 21 hits allowed, 14 walks, 39 strikeouts and a league best 0.97 WHIP in its last four games. Pitching has held late-inning leads with three saves in four opportunities.

SLUGGING FOR EXTRAS: The Indians have an extra-base hit in each of their last 30 games, which is tied with Memphis for the longest active streak in the International League. Since July 7, the Indians have hit 53 doubles, six triples and 41 home runs for a total of 100 XBH's. Miguel Andújar, Vinny Capra, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ryan Vilade each are tied with a team-high five doubles. Chris Owings leads the team with two triples and Andújar leads the club with six home runs.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to extend their winning streak as they continue their six-game series with the St. Paul Saints on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. Indy was victorious in the first contests this week, extending their win streak to four games. This week is Indy's third and final matchup with St. Paul. The team's first met at Victory Field from April 11-16 with St. Paul winning the series, 4-2. In their first meeting at CHS Field from May 9-14, the teams split the six-game series. The two teams' have seven wins in 14 matchups this season, with four games remaining. Tonight, LHP Cam Alldred (7-5, 5.14) will take the mound for Indianapolis against St. Paul's RHP Blayne Enlow (2-5, 9.85). Tonight marks Enlow's first career appearance against Indianapolis.

ALLDRED GETS THE BALL: Cam Alldred will take the hill for his 14th start of the season tonight at St. Paul. Tonight will be his third start against the Saints this season, he's allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. Alldred fanned a career-high tying eight batters his last time out on Aug. 11 vs. Nashville, despite taking the loss after surrendering six runs on four hits and five walks. The 27-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA (31er/60.2ip), 58 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP.

THIS DATE IN 1988: Pinch hitter Razor Shines ripped a two-out single to drive in Johnny Paredes and finish off an 8-7 comeback win for Indianapolis. The Indians were in control when a three-run third inning broke the game's 2-2 tie, but Iowa responded with five runs in the sixth to go ahead, 7-5. The Indians countered in the seventh with two runs of their own to tie the game. The win extended Indy's Eastern Division lead to 9.5 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.