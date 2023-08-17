IronPigs Hosting Movie Night at Coca-Cola Park with Screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on August 24th

August 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce Movie Night at Coca-Cola Park, presented by the Morning Call, will take place on August 24th with a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3. Gates will open for the film at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Bacon USA Members will receive free tickets to the event, equal to the number of tickets in their plan. General public may purchase tickets for $12 online HERE. Tickets include all-you-can-eat hot dogs, soda, and popcorn.

Fans may choose to either sit on the field or in the stands on the first base side of the stadium. Chairs will not be permitted to be placed on the grass. Fans may bring blankets into the ballpark to sit on the grass. No outside food or beverage will be allowed to be brought into the screening.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.