Nashville Sounds Announce 2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2024 schedule today, complete with home and away dates for the full 150-game season.

Nashville's home opener is set for Tuesday, April 2 against the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) at First Horizon Park. For the first time since 2021, the Sounds will begin the season on the road with Opening Day on Friday, March 29 at Toledo (Detroit Tigers). It will be a three-game series against the Mud Hens to start the 2024 campaign.

"Though we still have 16 action-packed games remaining this season, we are elated to release the 2024 schedule" said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. "We look forward to entertaining the best fans in baseball for First Horizon Park's 10th season."

The Sounds will host 11 homestands to make up the 75-game home schedule at First Horizon Park. The opening series against St. Paul will be the Twins' Triple-A affiliate's first trip to Nashville. Another opponent, the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), returns to First Horizon Park from August 6-11 after not coming to play in Nashville last season.

Two opponents visit First Horizon Park multiple times in 2024, including the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) from May 21-26 and July 23-28 and Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from July 4-6 and September 10-15.

The 2024 schedule will bring 11 of the 19 different clubs in the International League to Nashville throughout the season, a more balanced schedule compared to previous years (10 in 2023, eight in 2022 and seven in 2021). This includes series with the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from June 4-9, Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from July 9-14 and Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from September 3-8.

Once again in 2024, the Sounds will have off every Monday, with one exception on Monday, July 1 when the Sounds play in Memphis against the Redbirds.

The Sounds play at home on Independence Day (July 4) vs. Memphis. Nashville is on the road for Easter (March 31), Mother's Day (May 12) and Father's Day (June 16). The team has off on Memorial Day (May 29) and Labor Day (September 4).

Nashville closes out the home slate with the longest homestand of the season, a 12-game, 13-day stretch from September 3-15 when the Sounds play a pair of six-game series against Gwinnett and Memphis. Nashville also has a 12-game, 13-day road trip set for May 7-19 with stops in Durham (Tampa Bay Rays) and Jacksonville (Miami Marlins).

Just like how the season began, the Sounds will end the regular season on the road, with a six-game trip to Norfolk (Baltimore Orioles) from September 17-22.

First Horizon Park hosts 38 weekend games in 2024, including 13 games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Game times for all 150 contests will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships for 2024 full-season (75 games), half-season (38 games) and one of four different partial-season (18 games) memberships are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $368 per seat and can save fans up to 30% off day-of-game ticket prices. All 2024 season ticket member information can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/memberships/earlybird.

A full 2024 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

