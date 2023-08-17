Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2024 Home Game Dates

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their schedule of home game dates for the 2024 season. The 75-game slate at Coolray Field begins with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville.

The Stripers will host holiday games on Cinco de Mayo (May 5 vs. Durham), Mother's Day (May 12 vs. Charlotte), Memorial Day weekend (May 25-26 vs. Jacksonville), Father's Day (June 16 vs. Nashville), and Labor Day weekend (August 31-September 1 vs. Columbus).

Gwinnett's 13 home series include:

April 2-7 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

April 16-21 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

April 30-May 5 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

May 7-12 vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

May 21-26 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

June 11-16 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

June 25-30 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

July 9-14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

July 19-21 vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

July 30-August 4 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

August 13-18 vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

August 27-September 1 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

September 10-15 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Seven of Gwinnett's nine home opponents return from the 2023 schedule. The Stripers will play Louisville at home for the first time since 2021, and Columbus at home for the first time since 2019.

A full PDF schedule of home dates can be viewed at GoStripers.com.

Road dates, game times, and promotions will be announced at a later date. Fans with existing memberships can renew now for 2024 online.

