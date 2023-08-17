Start Time and Broadcast Partner Set for 2023 Triple-A Championship Game

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the official start time for the 2023 Triple-A Championship Game, set for Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 ET, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nevada.

The Triple-A Championship Game will see the winners of the International League and the Pacific Coast League square off to determine the 2023 Triple-A National Champion. Tickets for the game are now available HERE.

The game will be carried live to a nationwide audience on MLB Network.

"We are excited to return to one of the premier ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball for the Triple-A Championship Game again in 2023, and we look forward to another terrific crowd," said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations.

Mother-daughter country duo Huneyfire will perform the National Anthem.

"We look forward to another great Triple-A Championship Game event here at Las Vegas Ballpark and showcasing our beautiful facility to the country on MLB Network," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan.

The Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) will host the International League Championship Series and the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) will host the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Those best-of-three series will begin Sept. 26, with the winners advancing to Las Vegas. For detailed information on the Minor League Baseball playoffs, visit MiLB.com/playoffs.

The Durham Bulls claimed the 2022 Triple-A National Championship with a 10-6 win over the Reno Aces. Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 16 winner-take-all games against the International League. There were no playoffs held in 2021, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The team winning the National Championship will receive a cash prize to be split among their players.

