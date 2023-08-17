Hiura's 20th Homer of Season Secures Sounds' Comeback Win

NASHVILLE - Down three runs in the early stages, the Nashville Sounds (62-52, 22-19) rallied late, riding homers from Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (42-75, 7-35) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

The Knights flew out of the gate against Nashville starter Colin Rea. Leadoff man Adam Haseley deposited Rea's second pitch of the game into the right field bleachers, then a pair of singles later in the frame added another run. The Knights then parlayed a Yolbert Sanchez leadoff triple in the third into another run, extending the lead to 3-0.

Rea had a strong outing otherwise, fanning four of his first seven hitters and finishing the night with six punchouts. He, Jason Alexander, and left-hander Darrell Thompson (W, 3-3) combined to hold Charlotte scoreless from the fourth through the eighth, keeping the Sounds' bats in it.

The Nashville offense was up to the challenge, plating a run in the fifth to get on the board. Patrick Dorrian then did what he does best - mashing home runs. He sent a ball 399 feet to left center to start the bottom of the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2. It all came together in the eighth as Tyler Black and Rowdy Tellez ripped back-to-back doubles to tie the game, setting the table for Hiura's go-ahead two-run blast to left.

Charlotte threatened to tie it in the ninth, plating a run before J.B. Bukauskas (S, 5) stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base with a game-ending strikeout.

Tomorrow, the Sounds look to push their streak to three wins with Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect Robert Gasser (7-1, 3.94) on the mound. He'll face Charlotte right-hander Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00), who makes his third start for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez ripped a team-leading two hits tonight, including the game-tying double. He has three extra base hits in his last three contests. Tellez has been on Milwaukee's 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 15 games with the go-ahead home run. During the span, Hiura's hitting .328 (19-for-58) with three doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and a 1.023 OPS.

Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura are the first pair of Nashville teammates to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2019 when the trio of Matt Davidson (33), Patrick Wisdom (31) and Andy Ibáñez (20) all reached the mark.

Tonight's win was Rick Sweet's 300th with the Nashville Sounds, moving him out of a tie with Frank Kremblas and into sole possession of third place on the franchise's all-time managerial wins list. He trails only Trent Jewett (320) and Rick Renick (309).

