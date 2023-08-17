Hiura's 20th Homer of Season Secures Sounds' Comeback Win
August 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Down three runs in the early stages, the Nashville Sounds (62-52, 22-19) rallied late, riding homers from Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (42-75, 7-35) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
The Knights flew out of the gate against Nashville starter Colin Rea. Leadoff man Adam Haseley deposited Rea's second pitch of the game into the right field bleachers, then a pair of singles later in the frame added another run. The Knights then parlayed a Yolbert Sanchez leadoff triple in the third into another run, extending the lead to 3-0.
Rea had a strong outing otherwise, fanning four of his first seven hitters and finishing the night with six punchouts. He, Jason Alexander, and left-hander Darrell Thompson (W, 3-3) combined to hold Charlotte scoreless from the fourth through the eighth, keeping the Sounds' bats in it.
The Nashville offense was up to the challenge, plating a run in the fifth to get on the board. Patrick Dorrian then did what he does best - mashing home runs. He sent a ball 399 feet to left center to start the bottom of the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2. It all came together in the eighth as Tyler Black and Rowdy Tellez ripped back-to-back doubles to tie the game, setting the table for Hiura's go-ahead two-run blast to left.
Charlotte threatened to tie it in the ninth, plating a run before J.B. Bukauskas (S, 5) stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base with a game-ending strikeout.
Tomorrow, the Sounds look to push their streak to three wins with Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect Robert Gasser (7-1, 3.94) on the mound. He'll face Charlotte right-hander Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00), who makes his third start for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez ripped a team-leading two hits tonight, including the game-tying double. He has three extra base hits in his last three contests. Tellez has been on Milwaukee's 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.
Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 15 games with the go-ahead home run. During the span, Hiura's hitting .328 (19-for-58) with three doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and a 1.023 OPS.
Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura are the first pair of Nashville teammates to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2019 when the trio of Matt Davidson (33), Patrick Wisdom (31) and Andy Ibáñez (20) all reached the mark.
Tonight's win was Rick Sweet's 300th with the Nashville Sounds, moving him out of a tie with Frank Kremblas and into sole possession of third place on the franchise's all-time managerial wins list. He trails only Trent Jewett (320) and Rick Renick (309).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 17, 2023
- Saints' Pitching Silence Indianapolis Bats in 4-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Drop Rain-Delayed Affair in Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Winn Homers, Records Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Winning Streak Snapped at Seven with Extra-Inning Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Offensive Struggles Continue In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Tyler Nevin Stays Hot in Hens' Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hiura's 20th Homer of Season Secures Sounds' Comeback Win - Nashville Sounds
- Bichette Home Run Helps Power Bisons' 7-1 Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Fall to Sounds 5-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Edge Red Sox, 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rafaela Hits 13th Triple-A Homer, WooSox Fall 2-1 to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus Tops Syracuse in Seesaw Game, 6-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Brandon Marsh's Two-Run Double, Stellar Pitching, Lead IronPigs Past Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Log Four Hits in 7-1 Loss to Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Smashes Five Homers, Slams Gwinnett 16-9 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles in 16-9 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Nipped 2-1 by IronPigs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- August 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Homestand Highlights: August 22-27 - Rochester Red Wings
- 8.17.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-60, 21-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-49, 23-18) - Indianapolis Indians
- Start Time and Broadcast Partner Set for 2023 Triple-A Championship Game - IL
- SWB Game Notes - August 17 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 17 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Return to Coolray Field with Salute to First Responders - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Hosting Movie Night at Coca-Cola Park with Screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on August 24th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- The Future Is Now: Pirates Prospects Provide Promise in Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2024 Home Game Dates - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds Announce 2024 Schedule - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.