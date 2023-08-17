SWB Game Notes - August 17

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (55-58, 21-18) @ Worcester Red Sox (64-51, 25-15)

Game 114 | Road Game 53 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Thursday, August 17, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.86) vs LHP Brandon Walter (1-5, 5.50)

ALLOWING OFFENSE - Since the second half of the season started on June 28, the RailRiders have scored just three more runs than they have allowed with 228 for their offense. In totally, SWB has a +17 run differential with scoring a total of 620 on the summer. The team has scored the most in the eighth inning with 92 on the board while letting 87 come across in the third frame.

BY THE NUMBERS - The RailRiders play their best baseball early in the week with 21 wins coming on Tuesday's and Wednesday's. The team had the best record in the month of May going 17-9. SWB is 5-32 when they score three or less runs and 2-23 when they give up eight or more runs to their opponents.

SPENCE'S STUFF - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 22 times for the most innings pitched at 120.1. The righty has walked just 41 to his 109 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with eight total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings five times. The team is 5-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 130 strikeouts, both career-highs.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now third in the International League in home runs with 180 to Worcester who has 185. The Las Vegas Aviators have the most in MiLB with 186 long balls while the Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 232 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while seven players are in double digits.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 102 errors on the season, with one in yesterday's contest. They are first in the International League to Worcester who has 100. Andres Chaparro and Bobby Dalbec each have made 15 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 161 errors.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

