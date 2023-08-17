Tyler Nevin Stays Hot in Hens' Win

The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 on Thursday night. Toledo is 20-22 in the second half and 53-63 overall.

The Mud Hens went with a two-man starting tandem on the mound this evening, both of whom finished with near identical stat lines. Brenan Hanifee got the first 3.0 innings, striking out four while allowing one walk, two hits, and no runs. Garrett Hill pitched the next 3.0 innings, and had six strikeouts with one walk, two hits, and no runs.

Aneurys Zabala and Trey Wingenter each pitched scoreless innings after a 1 hour, 11 minute rain delay. Miguel Diaz came in to pitch the ninth and was one out away from preserving the shutout, but gave up a two-run homer to Jose Briceño with two outs in the ninth. The Storm Chasers couldn't finish off the comeback as Diaz closed it out to win 4-2.

After hitting two home runs in last night's game, Tyler Nevin wasted no time in hitting another. He got the Hens on the board in the bottom of the first with a two run bomb to center, a lead which the Hens would not give up the whole game. Nevin finished the game 2-4 and is now batting .325 on the year for the Hens. In the month of August, he's slashing .458/.550/.854 with four home runs in 14 games with Toledo.

Toledo extended their lead in the sixth inning when Wenceel Perez tripled and scored on Andre Lipcius's RBI single. They scored again in the seventh from a throwing error by the catcher Briceño to take a 4-0 lead.

Garrett Hill earned the win in tonight's game, and Aneurys Zabala picked up a hold. Overall, the Hens pitching staff was excellent, walking just three batters compared to 15 strikeouts.

The Mud Hens have been heating up as of late. In the month of August, they are 11-4 and batting .297 as a team. The pitching staff has held their opponents to a .251 batting average.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers will play again tomorrow night right here at Fifth Third Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

Notables:

Brenan Hanifee: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Garrett Hill: W, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Aneurys Zabala: H, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Tyler Nevin: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R

Wenceel Perez: 2-4, 3B, R

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-2, R, 2 BB

Andre Lipcius: 2-4, RBI

