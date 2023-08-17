Homestand Highlights: August 22-27

The Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) in this action-packed week of baseball!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

DARRYL TALLEY APPEARANCE: Meet & Greet Autograph signing from 5:30 pm - 6:20 pm and 6:55 pm - 7:30 pm. Autograph tickets will be available for $20 each. Presented by Wealth Enhancement Group Rochester

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free courtesy of M&T Bank

MAGNET GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive an Innovative Field picture magnet courtesy of Foodlink

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

KEVIN FROM "THE OFFICE" APPEARANCE: Come meet Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin from "The Office"! Get a selfie with Kevin, individually or with a group, for $30 at the game. Food specials will include the Works Pretzel (3rd base Pretzel stand), Jim's Big Tuna Sub (at Altobeli Deli), The Meredith Mule (at the Dugout Bar), and Kevin's famous chili (at Say Cheese). There will be Office themed promotions during the game including Flonkerton, the tissue box race, and more! The 10th Inning Bar will be transformed into Poor Richard's. Scrantonicity 3 will be playing all your favorite Police songs in the Walk of Fame. Kevin from "The Office" Appearance Night is presented by Chick-fil-a Henrietta, Jolly Time Pop Corn, and Wilkins RV.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive an Office-themed shirt courtesy of RE/MAX

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Lights at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw courtesy of Bud Light

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID courtesy of Caktus AI

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

BEACH NIGHT: Join us for a fun beach-themed night at the ballpark featuring the Surf Rock band "The Rhinochasers" pre-game by the 10th-inning bar.

HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Nissan

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game presented by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT: Join us for Grateful Dead night at the ballpark with special Red Wings x Grateful Dead merch, a tie-dye station, pre-game live music from Terrapin Society by the 10th inning bar, Grateful Dead-themed fireworks, and more!

BLACK REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 kids ages 12-18 will receive a black replica jersey courtesy of Alfred State College

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

COLLECTORFEST MONTHLY CARD AND COLLECTIBLE SHOW: Card and Collectible Show in the Red Wings Hall of Fame starting at 5 pm presented by Collectorfest MONTHLY. Special guest Dr. Khalilah Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, signing autographs, co-presented by Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame. Autograph tickets $10 (your item); Dr. Ali's book and photos will be available for purchase.

HOUSE OF GUITARS NIGHT: House of Guitars Night with a special Wings/HOG in-game t-shirt launch

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KIDS BACKPACK GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 kids, 12 & under will receive a Red Wings backpack courtesy of Zweigle's

ECLIPSE DAY AT THE RED WINGS: Rochester will be in the path of the totality of the Great North American Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. The first 2,500 fans will receive eclipse glasses presented by RMSC. There will be a post-game group photo and video around a giant sun after Kids Run the Bases with Spikes and Mittsy.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sund home game will be a Knot Hole Kids club game. For more information CLICK HERE

RUN THE BASES WITH SPIKES AND MITTSY: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

