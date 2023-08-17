Offensive Struggles Continue In Loss
August 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (69-47) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (59-58), 6-2, on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. The Tides scratch their first runs of the series, but were outmatched by strong pitching from Memphis.
After a scoreless first to open play this evening, the Redbird scored the first run of the game on a Chase Pinder RBI single to right field, giving Memphis the early lead.
In the following frame, Masyn Winn jumped on the first pitch he saw, losing the ball over the left-center field wall for a solo home run that gave Memphis a 2-0 lead in the third.
The Redbirds kicked off a three-run fifth inning with a Cesar Prieto double to right field. Nick Dunn collected a double of his own later in the frame to drive in another and Juniel Querecuto capped the scoring with a sac fly to center, extending the Memphis lead to five.
When the eighth inning rolled around, Heston Kjerstad and Joey Ortiz found their way on base, both moving into scoring position later in the inning which set the table for Coby Mayo who drove them both in with a single to left for their first runs of the series, cutting the deficit to three runs.
Memphis responded with an RBI single off the bat of Matt Koperniak to add an insurance run for the Redbirds in the home half of the eighth. Norfolk would go down in order in their final turn at bat and fell by a 6-2 score.
Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night against Memphis with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-5, 3.24) while RHP Sem Robberse (0-1, 8.59) is expected to make the start for the Redbirds.
POSTGAME NOTES
Norby Knocks: Collecting his team-leading 38th multi-hit game tonight was Connor Norby who went 2-for-3 with a walk...he has now reached base safely in nine of his last 11 games and has had five multi-hit performances in that span.
Holy Cowser: Checking in with a base hit out of the leadoff spot was Colton Cowser who went 1-for-5 with a double...he extends his Norfolk hitting streak to seven games and is batting .346 (10-for-31) with seven runs, two doubles, a home run, four RBI and six walks while slashing .432/.484/.916 during that stretch.
Hellmann's Mayo: Driving in the only runs of the game for the Tides tonight was Coby Mayo who went 2-for-3 with the eighth inning RBI knock...when batting sixth in the order as a Tide this season, he is hitting at a .400 clip with four extra-base hits and a 1.326 OPS.
