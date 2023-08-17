Homestand Highlights: Stripers Return to Coolray Field with Salute to First Responders

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After a two-week road trip, the Gwinnett Stripers are coming back to Coolray Field to celebrate those who serve the local community every day with a Salute to First Responders on August 25 during a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds from August 22-27.

The homestand also features a Kids "Reel It In Relay" T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors) featuring the characters from the Stripers' popular "Reel It In Relay" on August 26, as well as familiar favorite promotions Wet Nose Wednesday on August 23 and Fireworks Friday on August 25.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 22 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Fill up on $2 hot dogs and savor orange creamsicles for just $1 at Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, August 23 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Thursday, August 24 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Nashville Hot Chicken Buffet: Match the late summer heat with our electrifying Nashville Hot Chicken Buffet Pack and sit in a Field Box seat for just $38.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, August 25 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Salute to First Responders (Presented by 104.7 The Fish): The Stripers will honor police officers, fire fighters, EMTs and other first responders who serve our local community every day.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, August 26 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

"Kids 'Reel It In Relay' T-Shirt Giveaway (Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors): As part of another Giveaway Saturday, the Stripers are presenting a Kids Youth XL T-Shirt featuring the popular characters from the Stripers' "Reel It In Relay" at Coolray Field. Available for the first 500 Kids age 12 and under.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, August 27 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

