Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Thursday

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's game three matchup against the Nashville Sounds from Nashville, TN on Thursday, August 17.

LHP Nate Fisher was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. Fisher, 27, is 5-10 with a 6.55 ERA this season with the Knights in 24 games (20 starts) over a team-high 101.2 innings pitched. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on November 22, 2022.

RHP Alex Mateo was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. This season, Mateo is 1-0 with an 8.71 ERA in 27 games (one start) over 31.0 innings pitched. Mateo, 29, was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on February 10, 2021. After beginning this season with Double-A Birmingham, he was promoted to Charlotte on May 2, 2023

INF Laz Rivera was activated off the Development List today. This season with the Knights, Rivera is hitting .210 (17-for-81) with 10 runs scored, five doubles, six RBI and four stolen bases in 31 games.

