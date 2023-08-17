Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 17 at Buffalo

Rochester Red Wings (20-20, 54-59) vs. Buffalo Bisons (20-19, 54-60)

Thursday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Alemao Hernandez (NR) vs. RHP Wes Parsons (5-2, 4.81)

RED WINGS>BUFFALO WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings downed the Buffalo Bisons in extra-innings yesterday, 5-4, in the series opener, moving them back to .500 in the second half (20-20)...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded three hits in the win, his 5th three-hit performance this season, as the only Wing with multiple hits in the contest...3B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his 5th homer of the year, hitting a go-ahead two-run shot as part of the three-run 6th inning...seven arms were used from the Red Wings pitching staff who would allow just three earned runs in 11 innings of work...RHP GERSON MORENO was in line for the victory and notched his seventh win of the year, just two behind the League Leader with nine (two tied with nine wins)...Rochester will look to take the first two games of the series since early June (6/13-15 vs. SWB) with a win tonight as Triple-A newcomer LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ gets the ball for the Red Wings.

HOT START: With the win yesterday afternoon, the Red Wings picked up their first series-opening win at Sahlen Field since 5/11/2021...dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, Rochester has posted an 8-19 record in road games against the Bisons, versus a 21-20 record at Innovative Field

METRO KIE-BOOMIN': 3B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his fifth homer of the year, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the 6th inning...yesterday's homer coming away from Innovative Field was his first home run on the road this season and his fourth two-run homer...this also marked the first homer he's hit with two outs, having logged all four homers prior with one out in the inning...

Kieboom's homer came off the bat at 97.1, registering as the 9th softest homer the Red Wings have hit this year among their 114 total long balls

ONE STEP AWAY: LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ makes his Triple-A debut for the Red Wings tonight as he gets the nod in game two of the series versus Toronto's top affiliate...the Mexico native was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 8/17 after posting a 5-6 record with a 3.48 ERA, striking out 59 batters in 82.2 innings of work...

The lefty becomes the 72nd player to appear for the Red Wings in a game this season.

FREE BASEBALL: The Red Wings logged their sixth extra-inning victory yesterday, moving to 6-8, while notching their 30th win when trailing in a ballgame, having trailed by two at the end of five innings Wednesday afternoon...

The Red Wings have logged the third most extra-inning contests among Triple-A teams, trailing only Nashville (16) and Syracuse (17)...Rochester pitching has posted the fifth-lowest ERA (2.41) in those extra-innings, despite having pitched in more games than any of the teams with lower ERA's.

HE JUST KEEPS HITTING: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN logged three singles in the win, his fifth three-hit game of the season, and his 23rd multi-hit game of 2023...the lefty has logged hits in 10 of his 11 games in August with five games being of the multi-hit variety, hitting .419 (18-for-43) over that span...

With his second-inning knock, the Pennsylvania native extended his hitting streak to a team-leading 10 games (.450, 18-for-40 since 8/2).

Since 8/1, the Pennsylvania native has logged the second-most extra-base hits in the International League (11), while posting the second-best OPS (1.463) and the third-best slugging percentage (.953).

MOREN-YES: RHP GERSON MORENO earned his seventh win in extra innings against the Bisons Wednesday, logging 1.0 innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out one...Moreno is the first Wings reliever with seven wins since Nick Anderson who had eight in 2018...

In 59.0 innings, he has 78 strikeouts on just 39 walks while leading all qualified Red Wings pitchers in batting average against (.211).

