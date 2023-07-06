7.6.23 Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (41-42, 2-6) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-44, 5-3)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #83 / HOME #41: Memphis Redbirds (41-42, 2-6) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-44, 5-2)

PROBABLES: RHP Michael McGreevy (5-1, 3.97) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.54)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians mustered just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at Victory Field. Memphis jumped ahead early with two runs off Indians starter Kyle Nicolas in the second inning. Both runs came across on a pair of bases-loaded walks issued to Richie Palacios and Masyn Winn. Nicolas was lifted from the game after 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and five walks. The Redbirds later added to their lead with a 432-foot, two-run homer by Winn in the fourth inning. Sandwiched between Memphis' pair of two-run frames, came the Indians lone run of the contest. After second baseman Liover Peguero reached on a throwing error by first baseman Juan Yepez, he stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Tres Barrera. Aaron Shackelford sent him home on a sacrifice fly. Indians' relievers Chase De Jong, Cody Bolton and Juan Minaya combined to hold Memphis scoreless through the finals 5.0 innings, surrendering just two hits.

HE'S THE JUAN: Juan Minaya has held opponents scoreless in six relief outings with Indianapolis since being assigned to Indianapolis on June 20. Minaya has been featured in a closing role since joining the pitching staff, collecting two saves in as many opportunities. The 32-year-old veteran has not surrendered an extra-base hit and has fanned seven batters. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 3, 2023. Originally, he was signed by Houston as a non-drafted free agent on June 21, 2009.

OFFENSE SLOWS: Indy's offense tallied just three base knocks in Wednesday night's loss, snapping the team's 44-game extra-base hit streak (5/14-7/4). Prior to scoring one run last night, the Indians had score four-plus runs in eight consecutive games. Indianapolis is 35-21 when scoring four-plus runs and 3-23 when they are unable to plate at least four runs. Since June 21, the Indians 103 runs rank third in all of professional baseball, behind the Fresno Grizzlies (116) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (104).

EXTRA BASES: The Indians lead the International League in doubles (86) and triples (12) since May 26, while ranking 17th out of 20 teams in home runs (33). During this span, Miguel Andújar paces the Indians offense with 14 doubles, followed by Cal Mitchell and Endy Rodríguez with nine apiece, respectively. Jared Triolo's three triples lead the team with Nick Gonzales and Ryan Vilade notching two apiece, respectively.

MIGGY IS HIM: Miguel Andújar notched one of Indy's three hits last night and was the only Indian to reach base twice. On Tuesday, he drove in five, his most since logging five on April 9, 2017 (1) with Double-A Trenton at Erie, thanks to three-run homer and two-run single. He has multiple hits in four of five games in July - including back-to-back three-hit nights. The 28-year-old ranks among qualified International League leaders in AVG (2nd, .356), doubles (T-3rd, 22), hits (T-7th, 84), OPS (7th, 1.001), RBI (T-9th, 54) and SLG (10th, .581).

VILADE GETS ON: Ryan Vilade's 24-game on-base streak was snapped after a 0-for-3 night yesterday. His on-base streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season and longest by an Indian since Ji Hwan Bae's 28-gamer last season (4/27-6/1/22). During his streak, he reached base via base on balls in 17 games. He is tied for the most walks in the International League since June 1 with Buffalo's Davis Schneider, with 25. The 24-year-old hit .296 (24-for-81) with four doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBI, .452 OBP, .432 slugging percentage and .884 OPS during his on-base streak.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. After taking five of six games at Louisville, the Indians have split their first two matchups this week with the Redbirds. The Indians are 9-5 in their last 13 games - which is tied for the most wins in the league during that span alongside Iowa. This week is the second of two matchups this season between the Indians and Redbirds, their first meeting came at AutoZone Park in Memphis from April 18-23. Memphis won the series while taking five of the six games. Tonight, right-hander Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.54) will take the bump for Indianapolis against Memphis' right-hander Michael McGreevy (5-1, 3.97). Tonight will be McGreevy's first start against the Indians. Both starters lead their respective teams in wins.

QUINN TAKES THE HILL: Quinn Priester will make his team-leading 17th start of the season tonight vs. Memphis. The Indians pitching staff has been led by Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect through the first half of the season. Priester dazzled in his last start at Victory Field on June 24 vs. Columbus, earning a season-high 11 strikeouts in 6.0 shutout innings. The right-hander allowed just five baserunners in the outing via three hits and two walks. His 11 strikeouts were his most since fanning a career-high 13 on Aug. 27, 2021 with High-A Greensboro at Asheville. The 22-year-old leads the pitching staff with six quality starts. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 3.47 ERA (23er/59.2ip), 56 strikeouts, 1.34 WHIP and .241 average against. He leads the International League in wins (7) and ranks among league qualifiers in strikeouts (T-3rd, 81), average against (T-5th, .255), ERA (6th, 4.54), innings pitched (7th, 79.1) and WHIP (9th, 1.42).

THIS DATE IN 2017: The Indians recorded their largest margin of victory in the Victory Field era when they hammered Columbus at Huntington Park, 21-1. The Indians scored in seven of their nine trips to the plate and tied a Victory Field era record with seven home runs in the game, three coming during a nine-run ninth inning. Danny Ortiz had a game-high four hits and four RBI, and he smacked his sixth and seventh long balls of the season. Jacob Stallings reached base safely in all six of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three walks.

