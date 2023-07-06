July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (49-32) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (49-33)

Thursday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 6.23) vs. RHP Blayne Enlow (2-1, 6.57)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul will play game three of their six-game series tonight, with Jordan Wicks set to make his Principal Park debut. The southpaw will be making his second career start at Triple-A tonight, still in search of his first win. In his debut last week against Omaha, Wicks spun 4.1 innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four. Prior to that start, the No. 5 ranked prospect in Chicago's system went 4-0 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 starts with Double-A Tennessee. He allowed 22 earned runs on 49 hits and 19 walks, striking out 69 batters in his 58.1 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .227 against him with the Smokies. Opposite of Wicks will be Blayne Enlow taking the ball for the Saints. Enlow enters tonight's game with a 2-1 record and a 6.57 ERA in his three games with St. Paul this year. He has allowed nine earned runs on nine hits including two home runs, while surrendering nine walks compared to 12 strikeouts in his 12.1 innings pitched. Enlow has started two of his three games with the Saints, throwing more innings in each game he has played.

WINDHAM ENERGY: Catcher Bryce Windham continues to be one of the best hitters this season for the I-Cubs. He paces the team with his .344 batting average (22-for-64). Windham has recorded 11 runs, five doubles, a triple and 15 RBI on the year. The 26-year-old has walked ten times compared to striking out just six which has helped him to a .421 OBP which ranks second among Iowa's active roster. In last night's win, his bat key in providing Iowa with some offense in a low scoring contest. Hitting out of the nine-hole, the left-handed swinging Windham finished the day going 2-for-3 with a double, which marked his eighth multi-hit game of the season. All of which have gone for two hits. Windham has now recorded multiple hits in a third of his games (8-of-24) this season.

NO ONE-RUN WORRIES: The I-Cubs have now played in 22 one-run games in 2023. The first two games of this week's series versus St. Paul have both been one-run games with each resulting in a score of 3-2. Iowa has emerged victorious in both contests. On Tuesday night, Iowa was able to pull ahead with a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth and held off a ninth inning push from the Saints to get the win. On Wednesday, Iowa battled from being tied at one and tied at two by retaking the lead in the seventh. With the two wins this week, Iowa brings their record to 19-3 in one-run games this season. At Principal Park, the I-Cubs are an impressive 10-0 in one-run games. Their record in road games stands at 8-3 in one-run games. Just last week during their series in Omaha, the I-Cubs snagged two one-run wins.

PITCH PERFECT: It's been a great start to the series for the Iowa pitching staff against one of the best offenses in the International League in St. Paul. Through the first two games of the series, Iowa's pitching has held the Saints to just four total runs as St. Paul only scored two runs in each game on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On the year, St. Paul has averaged just over six runs per game. In last night's victory, starting pitcher Riley Thompson set the tone and delivered his first quality start of the season. The right-hander finished his night with a final line of 6.0 innings pitched, which tied a career-high, one earned run allowed, three hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. Thompson's performance marked the seventh quality start from an Iowa pitcher this season. Iowa's bullpen has also been able to pick up right where the starters have left off. In the two games combined, Iowa has used five pitchers in relief and over eight innings of work they have allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks compared to 10 strikeouts. The bullpen has been credited with both wins over St. Paul and has a combined ERA of 2.25 in the two contests. Manuel Rodriguez earned his 11th save of the season in last night's victory as well, which is the most in the International League. Rodríguez came in to close out the ninth inning and shut down the St. Paul offense for any hope of a comeback with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

A PRINCIPAL PARK DEBUT: Cubs' No. 5 overall prospect Jordan Wicks will make his home debut tonight at Principal Park. He made his long-anticipated Triple-A debut last Friday night in Omaha. The lefty went 4.1 innings where he allowed three runs on five hits. Wicks struck out four hitters compared to just two walks. Wicks was quick to getting his first career strikeout, getting a whiff from John Rave on a sinker. His start resulted in a no-decision, so he continues the hunt for his first Triple-A win tonight. As the Chicago Cubs' first round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, Wicks has had the attention of many for a long time.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: With their win last night, Iowa jumped to a 2-0 series lead and extended their season series lead to 8-6. The I-Cubs continue to cut in on their all-time 31-41 against the Saints. With a win tonight, Iowa would guarantee a series split and keep their undefeated record at home versus St. Paul.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa sits at a season-best 17 games over .500 with a 49-32 record after their win last night .... The I-Cubs are a perfect 6-0 in Thursday home games ... David Bote extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a hit last night, Nelson Velazquez moved to a 17-game on-base streak with a hit of his own ... Iowa is 36-1 when leading after seven and 35-1 when leading after eight this season.

