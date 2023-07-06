Sounds Fall 6-2 to Clippers
July 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (46-37, 6-3) couldn't recover from the Clippers' four-run third inning as they fell 6-2 to Columbus (39-44, 6-3) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The evening featured defensive highs and lows as Nashville cut down two runs at home but allowed another to score on a miscue.
It was an unsteady Triple-A debut for Sounds starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1). He found himself in a tough spot in the second inning but managed to escape with just one run allowed when Josh VanMeter caught George Valera stealing at home. He was not as lucky in the third as Columbus hung up a four-spot. A Jhonkensy Noel bases-loaded single slipped by Keston Hiura in left and scored three of those runs.
More trouble seemed to be on the way in the fourth when Jarvis loaded the bases with one out, but Pedro Fernandez came on and induced an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. The Sounds were in dire need of innings, and Fernandez obliged. The right-hander tossed 3.1 frames and allowed just one run, keeping the deficit manageable.
The Sounds were silenced by Columbus starter Daniel Norris (W, 3-4) through five innings. They finally plated a pair in the sixth when Brian Navarreto lofted a triple down the right field line that rattled around in the Columbus bullpen, scoring Hiura. He then trotted home on Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly to bring Nashville within three runs.
Toro reached three times (2B, 2 BB) and drove in a run, the only Nashville player to reach more than once. Navarreto entered for Alex Jackson in the third and smashed an RBI triple. Jarvis issued six walks, a season high for the team.
The Sounds look to get back in the win column in game four tomorrow night. Milwaukee's No. 7 prospect Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Columbus' starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Rehabbing Milwaukee southpaw Justin Wilson appeared for Nashville in the eighth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches and striking out one. He is recovering from a June 2022 Tommy John surgery.
Brian Navarreto is one of three Sounds with two triples this season, joining Eddy Alvarez and Blake Perkins. He is one of eight backstops in the IL with two or more three-baggers.
Southpaw Clayton Andrews, who is fresh off his Major League debut, tossed the ninth inning of tonight's contest. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. In his last 12 games with Nashville, Andrews is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA (18.1 IP/1 ER) and 23 strikeouts.
Nashville C Alex Jackson and RHP Abner Uribe and Columbus' OF George Valera were all ejected by home plate umpire Tanner Moore in the top of the third inning. A confrontation between Jackson and Valera led to the benches clearing.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
Bailey Knight | Communications Seasonal Associate
Nashville Sounds Baseball Club | Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers
First Horizon Park | 19 Junior Gilliam Way | Nashville, TN 37219
Office:
*** Part 1 - ASCII
--_006_IA1PR12MB6211D49F9BE199BF00BA7595BA2DAIA1PR12MB6211namp_ Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="_000_IA1PR12MB6211D49F9BE199BF00BA7595BA2DAIA1PR12MB6211namp_"
--_000_IA1PR12MB6211D49F9BE199BF00BA7595BA2DAIA1PR12MB6211namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
[A black and white sign with black text Description automatically generated]
SOUNDS FALL 6-2 TO CLIPPERS Four-run third by Columbus proves decisive in loss
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (46-37, 6-3) couldn't recover from the Clippers' four-run third inning as they fell 6-2 to Columbus (39-44, 6-3) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The evening featured defensive highs and lows as Nashville cut down two runs at home but allowed another to score on a miscue.
It was an unsteady Triple-A debut for Sounds starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1). He found himself in a tough spot in the second inning but managed to escape with just one run allowed when Josh VanMeter caught George Valera stealing at home. He was not as lucky in the third as Columbus hung up a four-spot. A Jhonkensy Noel bases-loaded single slipped by Keston Hiura in left and scored three of those runs.
More trouble seemed to be on the way in the fourth when Jarvis loaded the bases with one out, but Pedro Fernandez came on and induced an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. The Sounds were in dire need of innings, and Fernandez obliged. The right-hander tossed 3.1 frames and allowed just one run, keeping the deficit manageable.
The Sounds were silenced by Columbus starter Daniel Norris (W, 3-4) through five innings. They finally plated a pair in the sixth when Brian Navarreto lofted a triple down the right field line that rattled around in the Columbus bullpen, scoring Hiura. He then trotted home on Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly to bring Nashville within three runs.
Toro reached three times (2B, 2 BB) and drove in a run, the only Nashville player to reach more than once. Navarreto entered for Alex Jackson in the third and smashed an RBI triple. Jarvis issued six walks, a season high for the team.
The Sounds look to get back in the win column in game four tomorrow night. Milwaukee's No. 7 prospect Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Columbus' starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
* Rehabbing Milwaukee southpaw Justin Wilson appeared for Nashville in the eighth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches and striking out one. He is recovering from a June 2022 Tommy John surgery. * Brian Navarreto is one of three Sounds with two triples this season, joining Eddy Alvarez and Blake Perkins. He is one of eight backstops in the IL with two or more three-baggers. * Southpaw Clayton Andrews, who is fresh off his Major League debut, tossed the ninth inning of tonight's contest. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. In his last 12 games with Nashville, Andrews is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA (18.1 IP/1 ER) and 23 strikeouts. * Nashville C Alex Jackson and RHP Abner Uribe and Columbus' OF George Valera were all ejected by home plate umpire Tanner Moore in the top of the third inning. A confrontation between Jackson and Valera led to the benches clearing.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
Bailey Knight | Communications Seasonal Associate Nashville Sounds Baseball Club | Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers First Horizon Park | 19 Junior Gilliam Way | Nashville, TN 37219 Office: [Sounds] [Twitter] [Facebook] [Instagram] [Youtube] [Booster]
--_000_IA1PR12MB6211D49F9BE199BF00BA7595BA2DAIA1PR12MB6211namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="us-ascii" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
v:*
SOUNDS FALL 6-2 TO CLIPPERS
Four-run third by Columbus proves decisive in loss
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (46-37, 6-3) couldn't recover from the Clippers' four-run third inning as they fell 6-2 to Columbus (39-44, 6-3) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The evening featured defensive highs and lows as Nashville cut down two runs at home but allowed another to score on a miscue.
It was an unsteady Triple-A debut for Sounds starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1). He found himself in a tough spot in the second inning but managed to escape with just one run allowed when Josh VanMeter caught George Valera stealing at home. He was not as lucky in the third as Columbus hung up a four-spot. A Jhonkensy Noel bases-loaded single slipped by Keston Hiura in left and scored three of those runs.
More trouble seemed to be on the way in the fourth when Jarvis loaded the bases with one out, but Pedro Fernandez came on and induced an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. The Sounds were in dire need of innings, and Fernandez obliged. The right-hander tossed 3.1 frames and allowed just one run, keeping the deficit manageable.
The Sounds were silenced by Columbus starter Daniel Norris (W, 3-4) through five innings. They finally plated a pair in the sixth when Brian Navarreto lofted a triple down the right field line that rattled around in the Columbus bullpen, scoring Hiura. He then trotted home on Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly to bring Nashville within three runs.
Toro reached three times (2B, 2 BB) and drove in a run, the only Nashville player to reach more than once. Navarreto entered for Alex Jackson in the third and smashed an RBI triple. Jarvis issued six walks, a season high for the team.
The Sounds look to get back in the win column in game four tomorrow night. Milwaukee's No. 7 prospect Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Columbus' starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Rehabbing Milwaukee southpaw Justin Wilson appeared for Nashville in the eighth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches and striking out one. He is recovering from a June 2022 Tommy John surgery.
Brian Navarreto is one of three Sounds with two triples this season, joining Eddy Alvarez and Blake Perkins. He is one of eight backstops in the IL with two or more three-baggers.
Southpaw Clayton Andrews, who is fresh off his Major League debut, tossed the ninth inning of tonight's contest. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. In his last 12 games with Nashville, Andrews is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA (18.1 IP/1 ER) and 23 strikeouts.
Nashville C Alex Jackson and RHP Abner Uribe and Columbus' OF George Valera were all ejected by home plate umpire Tanner Moore in the top of the third inning. A confrontation between Jackson and Valera led to the benches clearing.
Columbus Clippers (39-44) 6,Nashville Sounds (46-37) 2
Jul 6th, 2023
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Columbus
0
1
4
0
0
0
1
0
0
6
10
0
Nashville
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
6
2
Columbus
AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A
Rocchio, SS
.286
4 1 1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0 3
Schneemann, 3B
.327
4 1 1
1
0
0
0
1
3
0 2
Gonzalez, O, RF
.289
5 1 2
1
0
1
2
0
0
3 0
Collins, DH
.282
3 2 1
1
0
0
0
2
1
0 0
Valera, CF
.187
1 0 1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1 0
a-Roller, PH-CF
.205
3 1 0
0
0
0
0
1
2
2 0
Noel, LF
.206
3 0 2
0
0
0
3
0
0
4 0
Pries, 1B
.237
3 0 1
1
0
0
0
1
1
5 0
León, C
.111
3 0 1
0
0
0
0
1
1
10 0
Delgado, 2B
.273
4 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2 1
Norris, P
.000
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Enright, P
.000
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Kelly, M, P
.000
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Totals
.257 33 6 10 4
0
1
5
7
10 27 6
a-Walked for Valera in the 3rd.
BATTING
2B: Collins (22, Jarvis); Schneemann (14, Jarvis); Pries (18, Fernandez, P); Gonzalez,
O (15, Andrews).
HR: Gonzalez, O (9, 7th inning oïÂ¬Â Fernandez, P, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Collins 2; Gonzalez, O 6; León; Noel 2; Pries 2; Rocchio; Schneemann 2; Valera.
RBI: Gonzalez, O 2 (48); Noel 3 (52).
2-out RBI: Noel 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Roller 2; Schneemann; Pries.
SF: Noel.
GIDP: Gonzalez, O.
Team RISP: 2-for-9.
Team LOB: 8.
BASERUNNING
CS: Valera (1, home by Jarvis/Jackson, A).
FIELDING
DP: (Rocchio-Delgado-Pries).
Nashville
AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A
Frelick, CF
.238
4 0 1 0
0
0
0
0
0
3 0
Taylor, T, DH
.261
4 0 1 0
0
0
0
0
1
0 0
Hiura, LF
.320
4 1 1 0
0
0
0
0
2
3 1
Jackson, A, C
.299
1 0 1 0
0
0
0
0
0
4 1
Navarreto, C
.252
3 1 1 0
1
0
1
0
0
9 1
Toro, 1B
.257
1 0 1 1
0
0
1
2
0
5 0
UrÃ-as, L, 3B
.211
4 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
3
0 1
VanMeter, 2B
.244
4 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
3
0 2
Bolt, RF
.268
3 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
1
2 0
Devanney, SS
.242
3 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0 2
Jarvis, P
.000
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Fernandez, P, P
.000
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
1 1
Wilson, P
.000
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Andrews, P
.000
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
Totals
.263 31 2 6 1
1
0
2
2
10 27 9
BATTING
2B: Toro (17, Norris).
3B: Navarreto (2, Norris).
TB: Frelick; Hiura; Jackson, A; Navarreto 3; Taylor, T; Toro 2.
RBI: Navarreto (21); Toro (33).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bolt 2; VanMeter.
SF: Toro.
GIDP: Hiura.
Team RISP: 0-for-4.
Team LOB: 5.
FIELDING
E: Hiura (2, ïÂ¬Âelding); Navarreto (3, pickoïÂ¬Â).
OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Hiura (Noel at home).
DP: (Fernandez, P-Navarreto-Toro).
Columbus
ERA
IP
H R ER
BB
SO
HR
BF
Norris (W, 3-4)
6.06
5.1
6 2
2
1
6
0
22
Enright
7.01
2.2
0 0
0
0
2
0
8
Kelly, M
2.73
1.0
0 0
0
1
2
0
4
Totals
5.56
9.0
6 2
2
2
10
0
34
Nashville
ERA
IP
H
R ER
BB
SO
HR
BF
Jarvis (L, 0-1)
10.80
3.1
5
5
4
6
3
0
20
Fernandez, P
4.10
3.2
4
1
1
0
3
1
13
Wilson
0.00
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
Andrews
1.60
1.0
1
0
0
1
3
0
5
Totals
4.23
9.0
10 6
5
7
10
1
41
WP: Jarvis.
Pitches-strikes: Norris 82-62; Enright 33-23; Kelly, M 19-10; Jarvis 89-49; Fernandez, P 49-33; Wilson 15-11; Andrews 22-12.
Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Norris 4-5; Enright 0-5; Kelly, M 1-0; Jarvis 2-2; Fernandez, P 4-2; Wilson 0-1; Andrews 0-0.
Batters faced: Norris 22; Enright 8; Kelly, M 4; Jarvis 20; Fernandez, P 13; Wilson 3; Andrews 5.
Inherited runners-scored: Enright 1-1; Fernandez, P 3-0.
Ejections: Sounds catcher Alex Jackson ejected by HP umpire Tanner Moore (3rd); Sounds pitcher Abner Uribe ejected by HP umpire Tanner Moore (3rd); Clippers center ïÂ¬Âelder
George Valera ejected by HP umpire Tanner Moore (3rd)
Umpires: HP: Tanner Moore. 1B: Brock Ballou. 3B: Tanner Dobson.
Official Scorer: Eric Moyer
Weather: 81 degrees, Partly Cloudy
Wind: 1 mph, Calm
First pitch: 6:37 PM
T: 2:43
Att: 6,247
Venue: First Horizon Park
July 6, 2023
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 6, 2023
- I-Cubs Earn 50th Win of Season - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Fall 6-2 to Clippers - Nashville Sounds
- Tides' Bats Fall Flat In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Hit Season High Five Homers in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Walk off Redbirds to Preserve Priester's Gem - Indianapolis Indians
- Martini, Bats Tally Seven Extra-Bats En Route to 9-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Topped by Late Offense in Rochester 7-4 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Garlick's Three-Run Homer Not Enough in 5-3 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Battles But Falls Short and Drops Third Straight to Gwinnett - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bolaños Leads Jumbo Shrimp to First Shutout Win of Season - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Timely Hitting and Hot Pitching Pushes Syracuse to 6-1 Win in Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Earns 18-2 Victory Over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Basabe, Bulls Best Tides 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Middle Inning Woes Doom IronPigs Against RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 6-0 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Fall 6-1 to Mets, Lose for First Time this Week - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Walked off in Game Three at Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Max Fried to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on July 9 - Gwinnett Stripers
- July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 7.6.23 Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (41-42, 2-6) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-44, 5-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Padilla & Lambert Promoted, Crochet Starts Rehab - Charlotte Knights
- David Koechner, Champ from "Anchorman" and Todd Packer from "The Office" to Visit Harbor Park - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, July 14-16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Former Canisius RHP Ryan Boyer Promoted to Bisons Roster - Buffalo Bisons
- Jonathan Aranda Named International League Player of the Month - Durham Bulls
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Rodriguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Norfolk Tides
- Chasers Fall to Stripers in Extras, 8-7 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp September 17 Game Moved to Doubleheader on September 16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Partner with Atrium Brewing, Launch "Murcielager" Bats-Branded Brew - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.