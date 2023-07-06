SWB Game Notes - June 6

July 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-40, 4-4) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-42, 5-2)

Game 82 | Home Game 40 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, July 6, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 8.10) vs RHP Mitch Spence (6-4, 4.63)

HAPPY CHAPPY: Andres Chaparro shined in the victory last night. Not only did he record three hits and a walk, he also brought in six-runs - the most for him in a game this summer. The righty swatted his 16th home run of the season with a minor league organization high 59 RBIs.

STAFF SHUTOUT: The RailRiders pitched their second shutout of the season last night, with the first coming back on June 29 at Syracuse. However, last night was also the second time they have allowed just three hits in a nine-inning contest. The first time was the season opener on March 31 versus Buffalo. Three hits is the least amount given up by RailRiders pitchers this summer.

RANDY TO COVER : Randy Vasquez got the call up to New York for his third spot start in the bigs. The righty tossed five innings of clean work allowing just three hits and three walks. With the Yankees he has a 1-1 record for a 1.17 earned run average in 15.1 frames.

WARREN IS WORKING: Will Warren has led the RailRiders to their only two shutouts this season. Warren has now thrown 10.2 scoreless innings combined in back-to-back starts. Last night he allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out six. Warren moves to 4-3 with SWB and a 4.37 earned run average after going 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in six starts at Somerset.

EVERSON HAS ARRIVED -In his first two contests in Triple-A Everson Pereira has shined at the plate. In his debut, his first hit was a three-run homer run. During last night's contest, Pereira recorded another two run, two-RBI game.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 136. This puts them fist in all of Minor League Baseball tied with the Las Vegas Aviators. Lehigh Valley has 109 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 124, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 136. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 25 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero and Max Burt also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.