LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they have partnered with local brewery, Atrium Brewing, to launch a new craft beer branded exclusively for the Louisville Bats. "Murciélager" is a refreshing Mexican lager that will be available for a limited time at Atrium Brewing and then exclusively on draft at Louisville Slugger Field during the 2023 season.

Atrium Brewing and the Louisville Bats have partnered on an exciting, team-branded beer in each of the last three years.

The "Murciélager" will be available at Atrium Brewing during the official launch party on July 10. A very limited number of cans will be sold exclusively during the event, while the craft beer will be available on-tap while supplies last during home games at Louisville Slugger Field beginning on Friday, July 14th.

Murciélager's can design was created collaboratively with the Bats organization and Atrium Brewing's new Creative Director, Jackson Shown. The can features a metallic, shining Murciélagos bat logo, atop rings of aztecan art to celebrate the history and heritage of our strong Hispanic community. Inside the can you'll find a light Mexican style Lager, crushable with a hint of corn sweetness, and a kiss of lime character from a small hop addition. Bright, dry, classic, and familiar.

Atrium Brewing originally opened in September 2020 with the goal of brewing an exciting array of beers for local beer lovers. The brewery's staff hoped to bring their passion for making beer to Louisville through a series of ever-evolving experimental and true-to-style beers. Atrium partnered with the Bats in June 2021 for the debut of the specially Bats-branded "Bat Boy."

The Bats and Atrium Brewing are hosting a special launch party for "Murciélager" beer on Monday, July 10 at Atrium Brewing beginning at 6 p.m. The launch party will feature the first opportunity to sample the beer, a raffle with a variety of prizes, live music and an appearance by Buddy Bat. All fans are invited to attend the free event.

For additional information on Atrium Brewing, contact Jackson Shown at creative@atriumbrewing.com.

