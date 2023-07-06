Max Fried to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on July 9

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves have announced that left-handed pitcher Max Fried is set to begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Sunday, July 9 as the Stripers host Omaha for a 1:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field.

The 29-year-old Fried has been on Atlanta's injured list since May 9 with a left forearm strain. Prior to suffering the injury, he was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA (6 ER in 26.0 IP), 1.08 WHIP, and .232 BAA in five starts with the Braves this season.

Career with Atlanta, Fried is 56-26 with a 3.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and .239 BAA over 130 games (113 starts) since making his Major League debut in 2017. His big-league accolades include three Rawlings National League Gold Gloves (2020-22), one All-MLB First Team selection (2020), one NL Silver Slugger Award (2021), and one NL All-Star selection (2022). Fried famously pitched the Braves to victory in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series, tossing 6.0 scoreless, four-hit frames and striking out six in a 7-0 title-clinching win at Houston.

The rehab assignment marks Fried's return to Gwinnett for the first time since 2018. Over parts of two seasons with the Stripers from 2017-18, he went 2-6 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and .249 BAA in 15 starts.

