I-Cubs Earn 50th Win of Season

July 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (50-32) held the St. Paul Saints (49-34) to just two hits, winning game three by a score of 5-3, Thursday at Principal Park.

Matt Mervis gave Iowa a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo home run. The long ball was Mervis' ninth of the year with Iowa, the fourth most on Iowa's roster.

They held their lead until the third inning, when walks came back to haunt Jordan Wicks. Wicks walked the first two batters of the inning, and they came around to score on a three-run home run by Kyle Garlick, giving St. Paul a 3-1 lead.

Iowa matched St. Paul's three-run home run in the third with a three-run shot of their own, as Nelson Velazquez gave Iowa back their one-run lead, at 4-3. Luis Vazquez padded the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, growing Iowa's lead to 5-3.

That is where the game would stay, as Hunter Bigge, Ryan Jensen and Cam Sanders combined to throw 4.0 hitless innings of relief. The three combined to strikeout six batters compared to four walks.

POSTGAME NOTES:

In his second career Triple-A start, Jordan Wicks spun 5.0 innings of three-run ball. The southpaw allowed two hits and four walks, striking out five.

Nelson Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, home run and three runs batted in. It marked his second straight game with an RBI double.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

Iowa Cubs (50-32) 5, St. Paul Saints (49-34) 3

Jul 6th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

St. Paul

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

2

2

Iowa

1

0

3

0

0

1

0

0

x

5

10

0

St. Paul

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Stevenson, LF

.313

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

Martin, 2B

.071

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

3

Garlick, 1B

.252

2

1 1

0

0

1

3

2

1

6

1

Wallner, RF

.295

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

Celestino, CF

.276

2

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

Bechtold, DH

.266

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

0

Prato, 3B

.296

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

a-Contreras, PH

.263

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Wolters, C

.268

1

1 0

0

0

0

0

2

0

9

1

b-Williams, PH

.273

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

De Goti, SS

.167

2

1 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

1

3

c-Larnach, PH

.301

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Enlow, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Winder, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Funderburk, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.268

27 3 2

0

0

1

3

8

11

24 10

a-Struck out for Prato in the 9th. b-Struck out for Wolters in the 9th. c-Struck out for De Goti in

the 9th.

BATTING

HR: Garlick (9, 3rd inning oïÂ¬Â Wicks, 2 on, 2 out).

TB: Garlick 4; Stevenson.

RBI: Garlick 3 (31).

2-out RBI: Garlick 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Prato 2.

Team RISP: 1-for-6.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING

CS: Stevenson (4, 3rd base by Wicks/Nuñez).

FIELDING

E: Prato (2, throw); Enlow (1, pickoïÂ¬Â).

PB: Wolters (3).

DP: (Martin-De Goti-Garlick).

Iowa

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR

RBI

BB SO PO A

Perlaza, LF

.288

4

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

VelÃ¡zquez, RF

.267

3

1

2

1

0

1

3

0

0

2

0

Mervis, 1B

.283

4

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

2

6

1

Strumpf, 3B

.188

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

1

Rios, DH

.269

4

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Mastrobuoni, CF

.305

3

1

2

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

AlcÃ¡ntara, S, 2B

.272

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

3

Vazquez, SS

.346

4

0 2

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

3

Nuñez, C

.215

3

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

12

1

Wicks, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Bigge, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jensen, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sanders, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.270

33 5 10

2

0

2

5

1

9

27 9

BATTING

2B: Rios (5, Winder); VelÃ¡zquez (13, Winder).

HR: Mervis (9, 1st inning oïÂ¬Â Enlow, 0 on, 2 out); VelÃ¡zquez (12, 3rd inning oïÂ¬Â Enlow, 2 on, 1 out).

TB: Mastrobuoni 2; Mervis 4; Nuñez; Perlaza; Rios 2; Vazquez 2; VelÃ¡zquez 6.

RBI: Mervis (37); Vazquez (8); VelÃ¡zquez 3 (34).

2-out RBI: Mervis.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Strumpf; Perlaza; Nuñez 2; Rios.

GIDP: AlcÃ¡ntara, S.

Team RISP: 3-for-12.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING

DP: (AlcÃ¡ntara, S-Nuñez).

St. Paul

ERA

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Enlow (L, 2-2)

6.75

5.0

6

4

4

1

4

2

22

Winder

5.76

1.2

4

1

1

0

3

0

9

Funderburk

3.16

1.1

0

0

0

0

2

0

4

Totals

4.77

8.0

10

5

5

1

9

2

35

Iowa

ERA

IP

H R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Wicks (W, 1-0)

5.79

5.0

2

3

3

4

5

1

19

Bigge (H, 2)

9.00

0.2

0

0

0

3

0

0

5

Jensen (H, 1)

7.30

2.1

0

0

0

1

3

0

9

Sanders (S, 2)

4.98

1.0

0

0

0

0

3

0

3

Totals

5.38

9.0

2

3

3

8

11

1

36

WP: Wicks; Bigge.

HBP: Celestino (by Jensen); VelÃ¡zquez (by Enlow).

Pitches-strikes: Enlow 83-51; Winder 30-24; Funderburk 18-12; Wicks 83-44; Bigge 22-7; Jensen 35-23; Sanders 16-9.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Enlow 6-2; Winder 1-1; Funderburk 1-1; Wicks 5-2; Bigge 1-0; Jensen 3-1; Sanders 0-0.

Batters faced: Enlow 22; Winder 9; Funderburk 4; Wicks 19; Bigge 5; Jensen 9; Sanders 3.

Inherited runners-scored: Funderburk 1-0; Jensen 3-0.

Umpires: HP: Jennifer Pawol. 1B: Jonathan Parra. 3B: Austin Jones.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Mike Pecina

Weather: 74 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 8 mph, L To R

First pitch: 6:41 PM

T: 2:28

Att: 4,691

Venue: Principal Park

July 6, 2023

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.