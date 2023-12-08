Zachary Bouthillier Records his First Shutout

Friday night at Santander Arena marked the third time this season that the Lions and Reading Royals faced off against one another: The Lions won the teams' first encounter in a shootout, while the Royals avenged that loss with a 7-6 victory. Zachary Bouthillier was given the nod to start in goal for the Lions, making it his third start of the 2023-24 campaign. Bouthillier sported a perfect record going into the game. Lions fans were hoping the team would rediscover its mojo after what has been a tough couple of weeks for Trois-Rivières.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period. However, the Lions did put on an impressive offensive display by recording 17 shots on goal as compared to the Royals' 12. On the penalty front, the Royals were assessed two minors while the Lions were hit with one minor penalty.

The tables were turned regarding penalties in the second period, with the Lions being called for two minors while the Royals went penalty-free. However, Reading failed to capitalize on their two power plays to get on the scoreboard. It was ultimately the Lions who finally broke the ice at the 14:05 mark when John Parker-Jones scored his first goal of the season. The Lions also continued to bombard the Reading net with shots, outshooting the Royals 14 to 6 in the second period.

There was no scoring in the third period, meaning that Bouthillier recorded the first shutout of his professional career and the Lions recorded a 1-0 win!

