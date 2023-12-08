Mariners Extend Point Streak to Five Games

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Brock Caufield's second goal of the game at 5:42 of overtime spoiled a Mariners comeback, but Maine rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 4-3 OT loss in the weekend opener at Mary Brown's Centre. The Mariners now have points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Newfoundland broke the seal just 1:43 into the game, when Neil Shea found a loose puck in the slot after a Lincoln Erne point shot, spun around, and beat Shane Starrett to make it 1-0 Growlers. The Mariners had three power play chances in the opening frame, including a double-minor high-sticking penalty, but couldn't capitalize, and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Growlers scored a power play goal to make it 2-0 at 7:42 of the second period, when Jackson Berezowski scooped up a rebound and pushed it around the pad of Starrett. Ryan Mast's first professional goal got Maine on the board at 12:28, as his blast from the top of the right circle beat Luke Cavallin through a screen. Two more goals came quickly in the next minute as Brock Caufield crossed into the slot to beat Starrett at 13:57, but Adam Mechura responded by finishing an Ethan Keppen feed at 14:43, as a delayed penalty was pending against the Growlers.

Trailing by one in the third, leading goal-scorer Reid Stefanson notched his 8th, one-timing a bad angle shot from the left circle off a Jimmy Lambert feed from behind the net. Tied up a three, the Mariners penalty kill came through clutch, denying two Growlers opportunities in the third. A mundane overtime was ended at 5:42 when Caufield finished a give-and-go with Cory Dennis.

Each team totaled 34 shots in the game, as Cavallin stopped 31 and Starrett, 30.

