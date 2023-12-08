Mariners Extend Point Streak to Five Games
December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Brock Caufield's second goal of the game at 5:42 of overtime spoiled a Mariners comeback, but Maine rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 4-3 OT loss in the weekend opener at Mary Brown's Centre. The Mariners now have points in five straight games (3-0-2).
Newfoundland broke the seal just 1:43 into the game, when Neil Shea found a loose puck in the slot after a Lincoln Erne point shot, spun around, and beat Shane Starrett to make it 1-0 Growlers. The Mariners had three power play chances in the opening frame, including a double-minor high-sticking penalty, but couldn't capitalize, and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The Growlers scored a power play goal to make it 2-0 at 7:42 of the second period, when Jackson Berezowski scooped up a rebound and pushed it around the pad of Starrett. Ryan Mast's first professional goal got Maine on the board at 12:28, as his blast from the top of the right circle beat Luke Cavallin through a screen. Two more goals came quickly in the next minute as Brock Caufield crossed into the slot to beat Starrett at 13:57, but Adam Mechura responded by finishing an Ethan Keppen feed at 14:43, as a delayed penalty was pending against the Growlers.
Trailing by one in the third, leading goal-scorer Reid Stefanson notched his 8th, one-timing a bad angle shot from the left circle off a Jimmy Lambert feed from behind the net. Tied up a three, the Mariners penalty kill came through clutch, denying two Growlers opportunities in the third. A mundane overtime was ended at 5:42 when Caufield finished a give-and-go with Cory Dennis.
Each team totaled 34 shots in the game, as Cavallin stopped 31 and Starrett, 30.
Each team totaled 34 shots in the game, as Cavallin stopped 31 and Starrett, 30.

The Mariners (7-8-2-0) have two more meetings with the Growlers this weekend: Saturday night at 5:30 PM ET and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 PM.
