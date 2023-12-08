Americans Back on the Ice Tonight in Utah

Allen Americans face off with the Utah Grizzlies

Allen Americans face off with the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a three-game series tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are in last place overall in the Mountain Division just one point behind sixth place Utah. Game time this evening is 8:10 PM CST.

Merilainen back to the AHL: Ottawa Senators prospect goaltender Leevi Merilainen, has been recalled by the Senators, and assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. Merilainen made two starts for Allen during this assignment to the ECHL and went 1-1. The former Ottawa third round draft back is 2-1-0 overall this season with the Americans. He is expected to get the start on Friday night for Belleville against the Grand Rapids Griffins. With Merilainen gone, the Americans turn to netminders Mark Sinclair, and Chase Perry who are both on the trip.

Gavin Gould back in the Americans lineup: The Americans signed free agent forward Gavin Gould on Wednesday. The North Vancouver, BC resident was in the lineup on Wednesday night and played 16 minutes and finished the game even with no shots on goal. Gould played on a line with Easton Brodzinski and Ty Fournier.

Bakich expected to return tonight: Solag Bakich missed Wednesday night's game against Utah with an upper body injury, Bakich is on the trip and expected to return to the lineup tonight. In eight games since being traded to Allen, he has one goal and two assists.

Donovan Sebrango Returns: Ottawa Senators prospect Donovan Sebrango returned to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night in Utah. He has not played in a game since being injured on opening night in Idaho.

Americans look to rebound: The Americans dropped the first of a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night by a score of 5-2. The Grizzlies broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period, and then scored two more in the third. The only Allen goals came from recently acquired defenseman Nolan Orzeck, who scored his first and second goals of the season. The Americans continued their trend of scoring a power play goal going 1-for-3 with the man advantage while shutting down the Utah power play (0-for-2). Easton Brodzinski, Justin Allen, and Ty Fournier led the Americans in shots on net with five each.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Home: 1-6-0

Away: 5-6-1

Overall: 6-12-1

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Colby McAuley

Assists: (13) Kris Myllari

Points: (18) Kris Myllari

+/-: (1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 7-4-0-0

Away: 0-6-0-0

Overall: 7-10-0-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (7) Nathan Burke

Assists: (9) Brett Stapley

Points: (13) Nathan Burke

+/-: (+6) Bryan Yoon

PIM's (20) Nathan Burke

