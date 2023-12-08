Series Preview: December 8-10 vs. Maine

The Newfoundland Growlers are back at home for the first time in nearly a month as they host the Maine Mariners for three straight beginning on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland wrapped up an eight-game road trip with a 4-3-1-0 record including an impressive effort last weekend in Idaho where they took two wins from three games against the league best Steelheads.

Currently in the fourth and final playoff position in the North Division, the Growlers have home ice to lean on once again as they try and create some separation from the chasing pack.

Maine sits two spots below Newfoundland in the division with a 7-8-1-0 record. Despite a slow start the Mariners have begun to find their feet of late as they've collected at least a point in four straight including an impressive 6-1 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday night.

It's the first meeting of the year between these two teams both celebrating their fifth year of ECHL hockey but there's plenty of Growlers-Mariners history to reflect on.

Overall, Newfoundland had the advantage last season head-to-head with a 7-3-0-0 record against Maine but it was the Mariners who took their most recent matchup, a 5-3 win back on March 1 at Cross Insurance Arena.

With four games in hand, this series serves a great chance for the Mariners to try and claw their way into the playoff picture. Enter the Growlers who look to spoil the party in their final three home games of the calendar year.

Puck drops is set for 7:00 pm on Friday and Saturday evening, while the action gets underway at 4:00 pm on Sunday afternoon. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Ty Voit (F): Picking up four assists in two games on the Growlers recent road trip, this exciting Leafs prospect should have fans at Mary Brown's Centre on the edge of their seat with his speed and skill.

MNE - Alex Kile (F): With six points in his last four games, Kile also leads the Mariners this season with 15 points. Expect him to serve as one of the visitors' main threats across the three contests.

